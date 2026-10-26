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Pontiac GTO

Pontiac's GTO might be the reason the muscle car segment became so popular. Despite GM's strict auto racing ban, Pontiac went headfirst into advertising and marketing performance. Five generations across more than 10 years of production cemented the GTO's legacy.

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Pontiac GTO active auctions (1)

455-Powered 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
2 daysBid $21,000

455-Powered 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

Pontiac GTO auction results (40)

58-Years-Family-Owned, Tri-Power-Equipped 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop 389 4-Speed
Sold for $48,150 on 10/26/26

58-Years-Family-Owned, Tri-Power-Equipped 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop 389 4-Speed

13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed
Sold for $24,343 on 10/21/26

13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed
Sold for $56,710 on 10/01/26

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed

1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
Bid to $30,000 on 09/22/26

1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible
Bid to $39,500 on 09/17/26

Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible

2004 Pontiac GTO
Sold for $9,416 on 09/04/26

2004 Pontiac GTO

No reserve
26-Years-Owned Tri-Power 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $42,533 on 08/17/26

26-Years-Owned Tri-Power 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe 4-Speed

No reserve
Ex-Tin Indian Racing 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible
Sold for $72,225 on 08/14/26

Ex-Tin Indian Racing 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible

One-Family-Owned 45k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO
Sold for $20,865 on 08/05/26

One-Family-Owned 45k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO

No reserve
Tri-Power-Equipped 1964 Pontiac GTO Sports Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $45,208 on 08/05/26

Tri-Power-Equipped 1964 Pontiac GTO Sports Coupe 4-Speed

No reserve
1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tri-Power 4-Speed
Sold for $60,776 on 07/30/26

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tri-Power 4-Speed

No reserve
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed
Bid to $59,000 on 07/27/26

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed

View all 40Chevron right

Pontiac GTO classifieds (4)

1969 Pontiac GTO
Asking price $88,000

1969 Pontiac GTO

Classified
1970 Pontiac GTO
Asking price $74,000

1970 Pontiac GTO

Classified
2006 Pontiac GTO
Asking price $24,000

2006 Pontiac GTO

Classified
1964 Pontiac GTO
Asking price $84,500

1964 Pontiac GTO

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac GTO are there?

There are five generations of Pontiac GTO: first generation (1964-67), second generation (1968-72), third generation (1973), fourth generation (1974), and fifth generation (2004-06). GTO was originally offered as an optional package for the Pontiac LeMans and became its own nameplate in 1966.

What is the most popular Pontiac GTO to buy?

The Judge is the most iconic, and highest valued, GTO due to its high-performance configuration and engine output. Ram Air IV was a performance package available in 1969-70 as well. Tri-Power GTOs from 1964-66 featuring two-barrel Rochester carburetors are another sought-after trim.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac GTO?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac GTOs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac GTO?Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac GTO?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac GTOs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the GTO. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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