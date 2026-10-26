Pontiac GTO
Pontiac's GTO might be the reason the muscle car segment became so popular. Despite GM's strict auto racing ban, Pontiac went headfirst into advertising and marketing performance. Five generations across more than 10 years of production cemented the GTO's legacy.
Pontiac GTO active auctions (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Pontiac GTO auction results (40)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
58-Years-Family-Owned, Tri-Power-Equipped 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop 389 4-Speed
13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed
1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed
1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible
2004 Pontiac GTO
26-Years-Owned Tri-Power 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe 4-Speed
Ex-Tin Indian Racing 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible
One-Family-Owned 45k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO
Tri-Power-Equipped 1964 Pontiac GTO Sports Coupe 4-Speed
1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tri-Power 4-Speed
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge 400 Ram Air III 4-Speed
Pontiac GTO classifieds (4)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Pontiac GTO are there?
There are five generations of Pontiac GTO: first generation (1964-67), second generation (1968-72), third generation (1973), fourth generation (1974), and fifth generation (2004-06). GTO was originally offered as an optional package for the Pontiac LeMans and became its own nameplate in 1966.
What is the most popular Pontiac GTO to buy?
The Judge is the most iconic, and highest valued, GTO due to its high-performance configuration and engine output. Ram Air IV was a performance package available in 1969-70 as well. Tri-Power GTOs from 1964-66 featuring two-barrel Rochester carburetors are another sought-after trim.
Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac GTO?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac GTOs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac GTO?Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac GTO?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac GTOs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the GTO. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25