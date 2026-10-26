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Plymouth Road Runner

The Plymouth Road Runner is a no-frills muscle car built around a 383 V8, named after the famous cartoon bird. The Road Runner's heritage is derived from drag racing performance with a budget price, and was headlined by an optional 426 Hemi.

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Plymouth Road Runner auction results (18)

38-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 383
Withdrawn on 10/26/26

38-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 383

1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project
Sold for $12,573 on 09/30/26

1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project

No reserve
6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner
Sold for $35,578 on 04/14/26

6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner

No reserve
440-Powered 1973 Plymouth Road Runner
Bid to $15,000 on 03/12/26

440-Powered 1973 Plymouth Road Runner

6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner
Sold for $41,730 on 02/04/26

6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner

No reserve
6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner
Bid to $33,000 on 12/31/25

6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner

1968 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop
Sold for $34,508 on 12/22/25

1968 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop

No reserve
21-Years-Family-Owned 1970 Plymouth Road Runner 4-Speed Project
Sold for $22,470 on 12/02/25

21-Years-Family-Owned 1970 Plymouth Road Runner 4-Speed Project

No reserve
1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-Barrel Tribute
Sold for $42,800 on 08/28/25

1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-Barrel Tribute

Modified 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible
Bid to $45,000 on 06/27/25

Modified 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible

1969 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop
Sold for $62,595 on 04/15/25

1969 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop

No reserve
1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six Barrel Tribute
Bid to $26,500 on 12/27/24

1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six Barrel Tribute

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Plymouth Road Runner classifieds (4)

1973 Plymouth Road Runner
Asking price $18,000

1973 Plymouth Road Runner

Classified
1968 Plymouth Road Runner
Asking price $65,000

1968 Plymouth Road Runner

Classified
1969 Plymouth Road Runner
Asking price $79,000

1969 Plymouth Road Runner

Classified
1968 Plymouth Road Runner
Asking price $45,000

1968 Plymouth Road Runner

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Plymouth Road Runner are there?

There is three generations of the Plymouth Road Runner: first generation (1968–1969), second generation (1970–1971) and third generation (1972–1980).

What is the most popular Plymouth Road Runner to buy?

The 1968–1969 hardtop or convertible with the 426 Hemi is the most coveted by enthusiasts. The 1970 Road Runner with the 440 Six Pack or Hemi and Air Grabber hood scoop is a close second. Hemi convertibles are extraordinarily rare—fewer than 50 were built.

Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth Road Runner?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth Road Runners. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth Road Runner?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth Road Runners. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Road Runner. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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