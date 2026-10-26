Plymouth Road Runner
The Plymouth Road Runner is a no-frills muscle car built around a 383 V8, named after the famous cartoon bird. The Road Runner's heritage is derived from drag racing performance with a budget price, and was headlined by an optional 426 Hemi.
Plymouth Road Runner auction results (18)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
38-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 383
1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project
6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner
440-Powered 1973 Plymouth Road Runner
6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner
6.4L Hemi-Powered 1971 Plymouth Road Runner
1968 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop
21-Years-Family-Owned 1970 Plymouth Road Runner 4-Speed Project
1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-Barrel Tribute
Modified 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible
1969 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop
1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six Barrel Tribute
Plymouth Road Runner classifieds (4)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Plymouth Road Runner are there?
There is three generations of the Plymouth Road Runner: first generation (1968–1969), second generation (1970–1971) and third generation (1972–1980).
What is the most popular Plymouth Road Runner to buy?
The 1968–1969 hardtop or convertible with the 426 Hemi is the most coveted by enthusiasts. The 1970 Road Runner with the 440 Six Pack or Hemi and Air Grabber hood scoop is a close second. Hemi convertibles are extraordinarily rare—fewer than 50 were built.
Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth Road Runner?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth Road Runners. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth Road Runner?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth Road Runners. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Road Runner. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25