Plymouth Prowler
The Plymouth Prowler is a retro-styled hot rod with an aluminum V6. Built 1997–2002, it captured 1930s custom car aesthetics in a modern production vehicle. The design traces its history back to Chip Foose when he was a student at Art Center College of Design.
Plymouth Prowler auction results (6)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
24k-Mile 2001 Plymouth Prowler
2000 Plymouth Prowler
Two-Owner 14k-Mile 1997 Plymouth Prowler w/ Trailer
14k-Mile 2000 Plymouth Prowler
3,600-Mile 1999 Plymouth Prowler
1999 Plymouth Prowler
Plymouth Prowler classifieds (4)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Plymouth Prowler are there?
There is one generation of the Plymouth Prowler: first and only generation (1997–2002).
What is the most popular Plymouth Prowler to buy?
All Prowlers are mechanically equivalent, but Black and Red examples from 1997–1999 before the color expansion are considered the most popular. The 2001–2002 Prowler with the revised suspension and the factory dealer-matched trailer commands a modest premium over earlier cars.
Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth Prowler?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth Prowlers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth Prowler?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth Prowlers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Prowler. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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