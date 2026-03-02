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Plymouth Prowler

The Plymouth Prowler is a retro-styled hot rod with an aluminum V6. Built 1997–2002, it captured 1930s custom car aesthetics in a modern production vehicle. The design traces its history back to Chip Foose when he was a student at Art Center College of Design.

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Plymouth Prowler auction results (6)

24k-Mile 2001 Plymouth Prowler
Sold for $27,344 on 03/02/26

24k-Mile 2001 Plymouth Prowler

2000 Plymouth Prowler
Sold for $26,750 on 01/13/26

2000 Plymouth Prowler

No reserve
Two-Owner 14k-Mile 1997 Plymouth Prowler w/ Trailer
Bid to $22,750 on 06/12/25

Two-Owner 14k-Mile 1997 Plymouth Prowler w/ Trailer

14k-Mile 2000 Plymouth Prowler
Sold for $26,750 on 04/02/24

14k-Mile 2000 Plymouth Prowler

3,600-Mile 1999 Plymouth Prowler
Sold for $39,590 on 01/08/24

3,600-Mile 1999 Plymouth Prowler

1999 Plymouth Prowler
Sold for $30,495 on 12/14/23

1999 Plymouth Prowler

No reserve

Plymouth Prowler classifieds (4)

1999 Plymouth Prowler
Asking price $28,000

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Classified
1999 Plymouth Prowler
Asking price $29,900

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Classified
1999 Plymouth Prowler
Asking price $27,300

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Classified
2000 Plymouth Prowler
Asking price $24,900

2000 Plymouth Prowler

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Plymouth Prowler are there?

There is one generation of the Plymouth Prowler: first and only generation (1997–2002).

What is the most popular Plymouth Prowler to buy?

All Prowlers are mechanically equivalent, but Black and Red examples from 1997–1999 before the color expansion are considered the most popular. The 2001–2002 Prowler with the revised suspension and the factory dealer-matched trailer commands a modest premium over earlier cars.

Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth Prowler?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth Prowlers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth Prowler?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth Prowlers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Prowler. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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