Plymouth Cuda
The Plymouth 'Cuda is a high-performance variant of the Barracuda, offered 1970–1974. The 'Cuda is available with the 426 Hemi or 440 Six Pack, and the AAR 'Cuda was built for Trans-Am racing and has become one of the most recognizable American racing nameplates.
Plymouth Cuda auction results (12)
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19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383
30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed
1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda
1970 Plymouth ’Cuda 340 Coupe Custom
440 Six-Barrel 1970 Plymouth ’Cuda AAR Tribute
426 Hemi-Powered 1970 Plymouth Cuda Hardtop Coupe
1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440-6 Coupe Four-Speed
1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440
1970 Plymouth Cuda
Plymouth Cuda classifieds (1)
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Additional information
How many generations of Plymouth 'Cuda are there?
There was one generation of the Plymouth 'Cuda: first and only generation (1970–1974).
What is the most popular Plymouth 'Cuda to buy?
The 1970 'Cuda Hemi convertible is among the most valuable American muscle cars, as fewer than 15 were ever built. Any 1970–1971 'Cuda in Hemi or 440 Six Pack trim commands top prices and the AAR 'Cuda (1970) is rarer still for its direct Trans-Am racing series heritage.
Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth 'Cuda?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth 'Cudas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth 'Cuda?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth 'Cudas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cuda. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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