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Plymouth Cuda

The Plymouth 'Cuda is a high-performance variant of the Barracuda, offered 1970–1974. The 'Cuda is available with the 426 Hemi or 440 Six Pack, and the AAR 'Cuda was built for Trans-Am racing and has become one of the most recognizable American racing nameplates.

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Plymouth Cuda auction results (12)

19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda
Bid to $43,500 on 10/14/26

19-Years-Owned, 360-Powered 1972 Plymouth Barracuda

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383
Sold for $40,929 on 09/24/26

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383

30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed
Sold for $187,250 on 09/14/26

30-Years-Owned, Modified 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda 4-Speed

1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda
Sold for $79,180 on 12/22/25

1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda

No reserve
1970 Plymouth ’Cuda 340 Coupe Custom
Sold for $59,920 on 07/22/25

1970 Plymouth ’Cuda 340 Coupe Custom

No reserve
440 Six-Barrel 1970 Plymouth ’Cuda AAR Tribute
Sold for $70,620 on 06/11/25

440 Six-Barrel 1970 Plymouth ’Cuda AAR Tribute

426 Hemi-Powered 1970 Plymouth Cuda Hardtop Coupe
Sold for $96,300 on 04/14/25

426 Hemi-Powered 1970 Plymouth Cuda Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440-6 Coupe Four-Speed
Sold for $93,090 on 11/19/24

1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440-6 Coupe Four-Speed

1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda
Sold for $82,754 on 12/05/23

1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda

No reserve
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440
Sold for $101,650 on 11/16/23

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440

No reserve
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440
Sold for $85,600 on 10/12/23

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440

1970 Plymouth Cuda
Bid to $43,500 on 09/27/23

1970 Plymouth Cuda

Plymouth Cuda classifieds (1)

1970 Plymouth Cuda
Asking price $120,000

1970 Plymouth Cuda

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Plymouth 'Cuda are there?

There was one generation of the Plymouth 'Cuda: first and only generation (1970–1974).

What is the most popular Plymouth 'Cuda to buy?

The 1970 'Cuda Hemi convertible is among the most valuable American muscle cars, as fewer than 15 were ever built. Any 1970–1971 'Cuda in Hemi or 440 Six Pack trim commands top prices and the AAR 'Cuda (1970) is rarer still for its direct Trans-Am racing series heritage.

Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth 'Cuda?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth 'Cudas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth 'Cuda?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth 'Cudas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cuda. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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