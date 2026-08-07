Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
The Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is an upscale version of the Cutlass, featuring a longer wheelbase, richer interior, and available 350 or 455 V8. The 1970 W-31 and 4-4-2 variants headline the Cutlass as a muscle car.
Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme auction results (8)
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- Highest sold price
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic Brougham
1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe
1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 442 Sports Coupe
1967 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible Tribute
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
455-Powered 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme classifieds (3)
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- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme are there?
There is four generations of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme: first generation (1966–1972), second generation (1973–1977), third generation (1978–1981) and fourth generation (1982–1997).
What is the most popular Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme to buy?
The 1970 Cutlass Supreme SX with the W-31 or 4-4-2 option is among the rarest. Hardtop coupes from 1971–1972 with the 455 V8 are desired by enthusiasts, with the 1973–1977 Hurst/Olds edition commanding a significant premium over standard production models.
Where is the best place to buy an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cutlass Supreme. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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