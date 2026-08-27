All makes and models

MG Midget

The MG Midget is a small British two-seat roadster based on the Austin-Healey Sprite. The Midget was produced from 1961–1979 with a 1.3L engine. Affordable, lightweight, and fun, it introduced many drivers to sports car motoring.

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MG Midget auction results (9)

1979 MG Midget
Sold for $7,000 on 08/27/26

1979 MG Midget

No reserve
1972 MG Midget
Sold for $5,800 on 08/03/26

1972 MG Midget

No reserve
1979 MG Midget
Sold for $6,500 on 07/23/26

1979 MG Midget

No reserve
1979 MG Midget
Sold for $3,250 on 05/13/26

1979 MG Midget

No reserve
1974 MG Midget
Sold for $14,713 on 04/07/26

1974 MG Midget

No reserve
23-Years-Family-Owned 1975 MG Midget
Sold for $5,500 on 12/02/25

23-Years-Family-Owned 1975 MG Midget

No reserve
1979 MG Midget Mk IV
Sold for $4,500 on 04/22/25

1979 MG Midget Mk IV

No reserve
1932 MG J2 Midget
Bid to $15,250 on 03/01/24

1932 MG J2 Midget

1972 MG Midget
Sold for $4,500 on 02/23/24

1972 MG Midget

No reserve

Additional information

How many generations of MG Midget are there?

There were four generations of the MG Midget: first generation Mark I (1961–1964), second generation Mark II (1964–1966), third generation Mark III (1966–1974) and fourth generation Mark III/1500 (1974–1979).

What is the most popular MG Midget to buy?

The Mark III (1966–1974) with the 1.275L A-series engine is the most popular driver. Early Mark I cars with round gauges and pull-style door handles are most collectible. Chrome-bumper cars (pre-1975) command significant premiums over later rubber-bumper versions.

Where is the best place to buy a MG Midget?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable MG Midgets. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a MG Midget?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable MG Midgets. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Midget. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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