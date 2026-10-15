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Mazda Miata

Mazda introduced the MX-5 Miata in 1989, reviving the lightweight, driver-focused roadster formula that had faded from the market. Today, it remains the best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in history.

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Mazda Miata active auctions (2)

One-Family-Owned 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M Edition 5-Speed
3 daysBid $2,800

One-Family-Owned 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
4 daysBid $8,000

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed

No reserve

Mazda Miata auction results (36)

21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed
Sold for $11,610 on 10/15/26

21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed

No reserve
50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Sold for $6,500 on 10/09/26

50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

No reserve
One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition
Sold for $18,190 on 09/24/26

One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata STO Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $12,412 on 08/18/26

1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata STO Edition 5-Speed

One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT
Sold for $13,108 on 08/03/26

One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT

No reserve
20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Sold for $11,075 on 07/06/26

20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $11,877 on 06/25/26

One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $12,573 on 06/10/26

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $10,433 on 06/01/26

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Sold for $11,235 on 05/28/26

2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

No reserve
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Sold for $9,363 on 05/07/26

1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

No reserve
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata-Based 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Replica by M1stang
Sold for $21,668 on 03/25/26

2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata-Based 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Replica by M1stang

No reserve
View all 36Chevron right

Mazda Miata classifieds (4)

1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Asking price $10,500

1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Classified
2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Asking price $17,500

2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Classified
1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Asking price $11,000

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Classified
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Asking price $18,900

1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Mazda Miata are there?

Across every generation, the Miata has been an enthusiast car for buyers of almost any budget. There are four generations of the Miata to choose from: 1st generation (19891997), 2nd generation (19952005), 3rd gen 20062015), and the 4th generation (2016present).

What is the most popular Mazda Miata to buy?

The first generation Miata (19891997) is both the most sought-after generation among enthusiasts for features like its pop-up headlights, but also the generation with the highest production numbers. In its 9-year model run, Mazda produced over 400,000 1st generation Miatas.

Where is the best place to buy a Mazda Miata?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Mazda Miatas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell Mazda Miatas?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Mazda Miatas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Miata. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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