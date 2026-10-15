Mazda Miata
Mazda introduced the MX-5 Miata in 1989, reviving the lightweight, driver-focused roadster formula that had faded from the market. Today, it remains the best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in history.
Mazda Miata active auctions (2)
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Mazda Miata auction results (36)
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21-Years-Owned 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed
50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
One-Owner, 37k-Mile 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition
1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata STO Edition 5-Speed
One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT
20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata-Based 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Replica by M1stang
Mazda Miata classifieds (4)
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Additional information
How many generations of Mazda Miata are there?
Across every generation, the Miata has been an enthusiast car for buyers of almost any budget. There are four generations of the Miata to choose from: 1st generation (19891997), 2nd generation (19952005), 3rd gen 20062015), and the 4th generation (2016present).
What is the most popular Mazda Miata to buy?
The first generation Miata (19891997) is both the most sought-after generation among enthusiasts for features like its pop-up headlights, but also the generation with the highest production numbers. In its 9-year model run, Mazda produced over 400,000 1st generation Miatas.
Where is the best place to buy a Mazda Miata?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Mazda Miatas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell Mazda Miatas?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Mazda Miatas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Miata. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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