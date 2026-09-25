Lincoln Continental
The Lincoln Continental is a mid-size and full-size luxury car produced by Lincoln under the Ford Motor Company from 1939-2020. Spanning nine decades and 55 years of production, the Continental has served as a flagship as well as a base-trim sedan.
Lincoln Continental active auctions (1)
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Lincoln Continental auction results (47)
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1979 Lincoln Continental Sedan
1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
1970 Lincoln Continental Mark III
1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V
1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car
1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car
1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V
40k-Mile 1994 Lincoln Continental Mark VIII
1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible
1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III
1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
27-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V Diamond Jubilee Edition
Lincoln Continental classifieds (7)
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1969 Lincoln Continental
1979 Lincoln Continental Mk V
1978 Lincoln Continental Mk V
1979 Lincoln Continental Mk V
1983 Lincoln Continental Mk VI
1947 Lincoln Continental
1977 Lincoln Continental Mk V
Additional information
How many generations of Lincoln Continental are there?
There are 10 generations of Lincoln Continental: 1st gen (194042, 194648), 2nd gen (195657), 3rd gen (195860), 4th gen (196169), 5th gen (197079), 6th gen (1980), 7th gen (198287), 8th gen (198894), 9th gen (199502), and 10th gen (201720). 1st gen production halted due to World War II.
What is the most popular Lincoln Continental to buy?
Continental Mark II, or second generation Continentals, were one of the most expensive and exclusive cars ever produced at that time. 1960s Continentals are easily spotted by their body design and suicide doors. Modern Lincoln Continental premium trims are Reserve and Black Label.
Where is the best place to buy a Lincoln Continental?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Lincoln Continentals. Many enthusiasts sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Lincoln Continental?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare, desirable Lincoln Continentals. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Continental. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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