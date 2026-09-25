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Lincoln Continental

The Lincoln Continental is a mid-size and full-size luxury car produced by Lincoln under the Ford Motor Company from 1939-2020. Spanning nine decades and 55 years of production, the Continental has served as a flagship as well as a base-trim sedan.

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Lincoln Continental active auctions (1)

38-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car
8 daysBid $2,400

38-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car

No reserve

Lincoln Continental auction results (47)

1979 Lincoln Continental Sedan
Sold for $8,025 on 09/25/26

1979 Lincoln Continental Sedan

No reserve
1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
Sold for $8,828 on 09/23/26

1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
1970 Lincoln Continental Mark III
Sold for $9,207 on 09/04/26

1970 Lincoln Continental Mark III

No reserve
1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V
Sold for $7,000 on 09/01/26

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

No reserve
1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car
Sold for $8,293 on 09/01/26

1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car

No reserve
1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car
Sold for $10,165 on 09/01/26

1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car

No reserve
1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V
Sold for $9,391 on 08/31/26

1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V

No reserve
40k-Mile 1994 Lincoln Continental Mark VIII
Sold for $12,626 on 08/10/26

40k-Mile 1994 Lincoln Continental Mark VIII

1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible
Sold for $53,233 on 07/07/26

1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible

1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III
Sold for $3,700 on 07/01/26

1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III

No reserve
1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
Bid to $18,750 on 06/19/26

1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan

27-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V Diamond Jubilee Edition
Sold for $5,500 on 05/22/26

27-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V Diamond Jubilee Edition

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Lincoln Continental classifieds (7)

1969 Lincoln Continental
Asking price $68,000

1969 Lincoln Continental

Classified
1979 Lincoln Continental Mk V
Asking price $19,900

1979 Lincoln Continental Mk V

Classified
1978 Lincoln Continental Mk V
Asking price $23,900

1978 Lincoln Continental Mk V

Classified
1979 Lincoln Continental Mk V
Asking price $12,000

1979 Lincoln Continental Mk V

Classified
1983 Lincoln Continental Mk VI
Asking price $27,000

1983 Lincoln Continental Mk VI

Classified
1947 Lincoln Continental
Asking price $40,000

1947 Lincoln Continental

Classified
1977 Lincoln Continental Mk V
Asking price $13,000

1977 Lincoln Continental Mk V

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Lincoln Continental are there?

There are 10 generations of Lincoln Continental: 1st gen (194042, 194648), 2nd gen (195657), 3rd gen (195860), 4th gen (196169), 5th gen (197079), 6th gen (1980), 7th gen (198287), 8th gen (198894), 9th gen (199502), and 10th gen (201720). 1st gen production halted due to World War II.

What is the most popular Lincoln Continental to buy?

Continental Mark II, or second generation Continentals, were one of the most expensive and exclusive cars ever produced at that time. 1960s Continentals are easily spotted by their body design and suicide doors. Modern Lincoln Continental premium trims are Reserve and Black Label.

Where is the best place to buy a Lincoln Continental?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Lincoln Continentals. Many enthusiasts sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Lincoln Continental?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare, desirable Lincoln Continentals. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Continental. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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