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Ford Thunderbird

Following the success of Chevrolet's debut of the Corvette, Ford answered with a personal luxury two-seater Thunderbird. An initial sales success, the Thunderbird was produced across 11 generations in varying trims, two-door and four-door options, coupes and convertibles.

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Ford Thunderbird active auctions (2)

1996 Ford Thunderbird LX 4.6L
1 dayBid $2,222

1996 Ford Thunderbird LX 4.6L

No reserve
33-Years-Owned 1964 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Project
2 daysBid $8,000

33-Years-Owned 1964 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Project

No reserve

Ford Thunderbird auction results (101)

1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe
Sold for $10,352 on 10/30/26

1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe

No reserve
One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed
Sold for $13,375 on 10/15/26

One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed

No reserve
31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium
Bid to $8,350 on 10/14/26

31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium

312-Powered 1955 Ford Thunderbird
Sold for $30,228 on 10/12/26

312-Powered 1955 Ford Thunderbird

29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird
Sold for $29,693 on 09/08/26

29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
45k-Mile 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX
Sold for $9,685 on 09/04/26

45k-Mile 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX

No reserve
1979 Ford Thunderbird
Sold for $3,000 on 09/03/26

1979 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
1979 Ford Thunderbird Heritage
Sold for $5,595 on 09/03/26

1979 Ford Thunderbird Heritage

No reserve
1965 Ford Thunderbird Landau
Sold for $12,840 on 09/02/26

1965 Ford Thunderbird Landau

No reserve
1978 Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee Edition
Sold for $4,000 on 09/02/26

1978 Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee Edition

No reserve
1956 Ford Thunderbird Project
Sold for $26,215 on 09/02/26

1956 Ford Thunderbird Project

No reserve
2004 Ford Thunderbird
Sold for $10,224 on 09/01/26

2004 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
View all 101Chevron right

Ford Thunderbird classifieds (23)

1956 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $31,000

1956 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1957 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $89,900

1957 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1957 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $35,000

1957 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
2005 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $25,000

2005 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1978 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $12,500

1978 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
2004 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $18,000

2004 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $20,000

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1959 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $10,500

1959 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1963 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $47,500

1963 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1956 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $37,500

1956 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $24,900

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
1966 Ford Thunderbird
Asking price $15,000

1966 Ford Thunderbird

Classified
View all 23Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Thunderbird are there?

There are 11 generations of Ford Thunderbird: Gen 1 (1955-1957), Gen 2 (1958-1960), Gen 3 (1961-1963), Gen 4 (1964-1966), Gen 5 (1967-1971), Gen 6 (1972-1976), Gen 7 (1977-1979), Gen 8 (1980-1982), Gen 9 (1983-1988), Gen 10 (1989-1997) and Gen 11 (2002-2005).

What is the most popular Ford Thunderbird to buy?

The most sought-after classic Ford Thunderbirds are first generation (1955-57), nicknamed "Baby Birds." Ford built 212 "F-Code" Baby Birds, with a Paxton-supercharged V8. There are additional limited production Thundbirds, including "M-Code" sports package, Abercrombie & Fitch Apollo T-Bird and Turbo Coupe.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Thunderbird?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Thunderbirds. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Thunderbird?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Thunderbirds. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Thunderbird. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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