Ford Thunderbird
Following the success of Chevrolet's debut of the Corvette, Ford answered with a personal luxury two-seater Thunderbird. An initial sales success, the Thunderbird was produced across 11 generations in varying trims, two-door and four-door options, coupes and convertibles.
Ford Thunderbird active auctions (2)
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Ford Thunderbird auction results (101)
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1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe
One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed
31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium
312-Powered 1955 Ford Thunderbird
29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird
45k-Mile 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX
1979 Ford Thunderbird
1979 Ford Thunderbird Heritage
1965 Ford Thunderbird Landau
1978 Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee Edition
1956 Ford Thunderbird Project
2004 Ford Thunderbird
Ford Thunderbird classifieds (23)
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1956 Ford Thunderbird
1957 Ford Thunderbird
1957 Ford Thunderbird
2005 Ford Thunderbird
1978 Ford Thunderbird
2004 Ford Thunderbird
2002 Ford Thunderbird
1959 Ford Thunderbird
1963 Ford Thunderbird
1956 Ford Thunderbird
2002 Ford Thunderbird
1966 Ford Thunderbird
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Thunderbird are there?
There are 11 generations of Ford Thunderbird: Gen 1 (1955-1957), Gen 2 (1958-1960), Gen 3 (1961-1963), Gen 4 (1964-1966), Gen 5 (1967-1971), Gen 6 (1972-1976), Gen 7 (1977-1979), Gen 8 (1980-1982), Gen 9 (1983-1988), Gen 10 (1989-1997) and Gen 11 (2002-2005).
What is the most popular Ford Thunderbird to buy?
The most sought-after classic Ford Thunderbirds are first generation (1955-57), nicknamed "Baby Birds." Ford built 212 "F-Code" Baby Birds, with a Paxton-supercharged V8. There are additional limited production Thundbirds, including "M-Code" sports package, Abercrombie & Fitch Apollo T-Bird and Turbo Coupe.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Thunderbird?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Thunderbirds. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Thunderbird?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Thunderbirds. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Thunderbird. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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