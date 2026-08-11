All makes and models

Ford Ranchero

The Ford Ranchero is America's first car-based pickup, introduced in 1957 on the Fairlane platform. The 1970 Ranchero GT with a 429 Cobra Jet is an enthusiast performance favorite.

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Ford Ranchero auction results (6)

306-Powered 1965 Ford Falcon Ranchero Deluxe 5-Speed
Sold for $18,458 on 08/11/26

306-Powered 1965 Ford Falcon Ranchero Deluxe 5-Speed

1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero
Sold for $6,251 on 06/26/26

1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero

No reserve
1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero
Sold for $8,025 on 05/29/26

1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero

No reserve
1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero 3-Speed
Sold for $9,363 on 09/02/25

1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero 3-Speed

No reserve
1969 Ford Ranchero 500
Sold for $6,300 on 10/30/24

1969 Ford Ranchero 500

No reserve
Single-Family-Owned 1971 Ford Ranchero GT
Sold for $16,162 on 01/19/24

Single-Family-Owned 1971 Ford Ranchero GT

No reserve

Ford Ranchero classifieds (2)

1970 Ford Ranchero
Asking price $26,500

1970 Ford Ranchero

Classified
1965 Ford Falcon Ranchero
Asking price $18,000

1965 Ford Falcon Ranchero

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Ranchero are there?

There were six generations of the Ford Ranchero: first generation full-size (1957–59), second generation Falcon-based (1960–65), third generation Fairlane-based (1966–67), fourth generation (1968–69), fifth generation (1970–71) and sixth generation Torino-based (1972–79).

What is the most popular Ford Ranchero to buy?

The 1957 first-year Ranchero in original condition is among the most collectible. The 1970 Ranchero GT with the 429 Cobra Jet V8 is considered the top performance variant. The 1971–72 Ranchero with the Torino body and available Cobra Jet option is also highly desirable.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Ranchero?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Rancheros. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Ranchero?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Rancheros. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Ranchero. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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