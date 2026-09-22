Ford Model T
The Ford Model T is widely recognized as the first mass-affordable automobile. With over 15 million units sold, it was the most sold car in history until dethroned by the Beetle in 1972.
Ford Model T active auctions (1)
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Ford Model T auction results (39)
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1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project
1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project
Joe Bailon-Built "Tall Candy T" Hot Rod & 2014 Cargo Craft Enclosed Trailer
Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed
1921 Ford Model T Coupe Project
1926 Ford Model T Pickup Project
1923 Ford Model T Huckster Truck
1926 Ford Model T Coupe
1913 Ford Model T Huckster
1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout
1926 Ford Model T Sport Touring Project
1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout
Ford Model T classifieds (4)
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Additional information
How many generations of Ford Model T are there?
There is just one generation of Ford Model T, with production occurring from 1908-1927. The Ford Model N proceeded the Ford Model T and was succeeded by the Ford Model A. The Ford Model TT was built 1917-1927 alongside the Ford Model T.
What is the most popular Ford Model T to buy?
The Tourer and Roadster Pickup command highest sale prices across all body styles. The Tourer was an open-top, multi-passenger body style. The Roadster Pickup was smaller than commercial trucks at this time, and featured a soft top removable roof.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Model T?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Model Ts. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Model T?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Model Ts. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Model T. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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