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Ford Model T

The Ford Model T is widely recognized as the first mass-affordable automobile. With over 15 million units sold, it was the most sold car in history until dethroned by the Beetle in 1972.

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Ford Model T active auctions (1)

72 Years Family-Owned 1924 Ford Model T Runabout
5 daysBid $6,800

72 Years Family-Owned 1924 Ford Model T Runabout

No reserve

Ford Model T auction results (39)

1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project
Sold for $3,000 on 09/22/26

1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project

No reserve
1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project
Sold for $4,300 on 09/22/26

1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project

No reserve
Joe Bailon-Built "Tall Candy T" Hot Rod & 2014 Cargo Craft Enclosed Trailer
Sold for $33,170 on 09/14/26

Joe Bailon-Built "Tall Candy T" Hot Rod & 2014 Cargo Craft Enclosed Trailer

No reserve
Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed
Sold for $38,520 on 09/11/26

Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed

No reserve
1921 Ford Model T Coupe Project
Sold for $2,500 on 09/01/26

1921 Ford Model T Coupe Project

No reserve
1926 Ford Model T Pickup Project
Sold for $3,600 on 09/01/26

1926 Ford Model T Pickup Project

No reserve
1923 Ford Model T Huckster Truck
Sold for $8,560 on 08/26/26

1923 Ford Model T Huckster Truck

No reserve
1926 Ford Model T Coupe
Sold for $8,293 on 08/17/26

1926 Ford Model T Coupe

No reserve
1913 Ford Model T Huckster
Sold for $16,613 on 05/13/26

1913 Ford Model T Huckster

No reserve
1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout
Sold for $34,775 on 10/31/25

1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout

No reserve
1926 Ford Model T Sport Touring Project
Sold for $6,500 on 10/27/25

1926 Ford Model T Sport Touring Project

No reserve
1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout
Sold for $18,458 on 09/26/25

1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout

No reserve
View all 39Chevron right

Ford Model T classifieds (4)

1926 Ford Model T
Asking price $30,000

1926 Ford Model T

Classified
1926 Ford Model T
Asking price $12,500

1926 Ford Model T

Classified
1923 Ford Model T Roadster
Asking price $15,000

1923 Ford Model T Roadster

Classified
1927 Ford Model T
Asking price $27,000

1927 Ford Model T

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Model T are there?

There is just one generation of Ford Model T, with production occurring from 1908-1927. The Ford Model N proceeded the Ford Model T and was succeeded by the Ford Model A. The Ford Model TT was built 1917-1927 alongside the Ford Model T.

What is the most popular Ford Model T to buy?

The Tourer and Roadster Pickup command highest sale prices across all body styles. The Tourer was an open-top, multi-passenger body style. The Roadster Pickup was smaller than commercial trucks at this time, and featured a soft top removable roof.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Model T?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Model Ts. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Model T?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Model Ts. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Model T. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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