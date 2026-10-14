Ford Falcon
Ford Motor Company's compact line introduced in 1960 to compete with VW's Beetle, the Falcon is lightweight, economical, and the basis for the Ranchero car-truck.
Ford Falcon active auctions (1)
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Ford Falcon auction results (10)
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1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan
1965 Ford Falcon Futura 4-Door Sedan
40-Years-Owned 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint Convertible
1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero 3-Speed
5.0-Powered 1968 Ford Falcon Two-Door Sedan 5-Speed
1965 Ford Falcon Futura Two-Door Hardtop
1964 Ford Falcon Two-Door Sedan
1965 Ford Falcon Futura Hardtop
1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero
1965 Ford Falcon
Ford Falcon classifieds (3)
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Additional information
How many generations of Ford Falcon are there?
There were three generations of the Ford Falcon in the U.S.: first generation (1960–1963), second generation (1964–1965) and third generation (1966–1970).
What is the most popular Ford Falcon to buy?
The 1963–1965 Sprint convertible with the 260 or 289 V8 and four-speed is the most sought after by enthusiasts. The 1960–1963 station wagons are popular for their utility, and the Futura bucket-seat models are favorites among collectors.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Falcon?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Falcons. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Falcon?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Falcons. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Falcon. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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