All makes and models

Ford Falcon

Ford Motor Company's compact line introduced in 1960 to compete with VW's Beetle, the Falcon is lightweight, economical, and the basis for the Ranchero car-truck.

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Ford Falcon active auctions (1)

1963 Ford Falcon Sprint La Carrera Panamericana Race Car
4 daysBid $21,250

1963 Ford Falcon Sprint La Carrera Panamericana Race Car

No reserve

Ford Falcon auction results (10)

1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan
Sold for $7,811 on 10/14/26

1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan

No reserve
1965 Ford Falcon Futura 4-Door Sedan
Sold for $4,300 on 09/02/26

1965 Ford Falcon Futura 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
40-Years-Owned 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint Convertible
Sold for $26,884 on 03/10/26

40-Years-Owned 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint Convertible

1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero 3-Speed
Sold for $9,363 on 09/02/25

1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero 3-Speed

No reserve
5.0-Powered 1968 Ford Falcon Two-Door Sedan 5-Speed
Sold for $15,515 on 08/20/25

5.0-Powered 1968 Ford Falcon Two-Door Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
1965 Ford Falcon Futura Two-Door Hardtop
Sold for $10,219 on 08/05/25

1965 Ford Falcon Futura Two-Door Hardtop

No reserve
1964 Ford Falcon Two-Door Sedan
Sold for $6,501 on 12/31/24

1964 Ford Falcon Two-Door Sedan

No reserve
1965 Ford Falcon Futura Hardtop
Sold for $16,585 on 09/12/24

1965 Ford Falcon Futura Hardtop

No reserve
1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero
Sold for $18,725 on 02/27/24

1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero

1965 Ford Falcon
Sold for $9,363 on 11/20/23

1965 Ford Falcon

No reserve

Ford Falcon classifieds (3)

1965 Ford Falcon Ranchero
Asking price $18,000

1965 Ford Falcon Ranchero

Classified
1963 Ford Falcon
Asking price $14,500

1963 Ford Falcon

Classified
1965 Ford Falcon
Asking price $15,000

1965 Ford Falcon

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Falcon are there?

There were three generations of the Ford Falcon in the U.S.: first generation (1960–1963), second generation (1964–1965) and third generation (1966–1970).

What is the most popular Ford Falcon to buy?

The 1963–1965 Sprint convertible with the 260 or 289 V8 and four-speed is the most sought after by enthusiasts. The 1960–1963 station wagons are popular for their utility, and the Futura bucket-seat models are favorites among collectors.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Falcon?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Falcons. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Falcon?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Falcons. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Falcon. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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