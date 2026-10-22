Ford Fairlane
The Ford Fairlane is a mid-size offering from the 1955–1970 era, evolving from a full-size sedan to a muscle-car platform. The 1966–1967 Fairlane 427 and GT variants were known as serious drag competitors.
Ford Fairlane auction results (24)
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- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260
28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed
28-Years-Owned, 302-Powered 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan
1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan
1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie Club Sedan
1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner
1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria
1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
289-Powered 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible
302-Powered 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 XL Hardtop
1964 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan 3-Speed
1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
Ford Fairlane classifieds (6)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
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- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
2025 Ford Fairlane Track Car
1964 Ford Fairlane
1956 Ford Fairlane
1967 Ford Fairlane
1965 Ford Fairlane
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Fairlane are there?
There is four generations of the Ford Fairlane: first generation full-size (1955–1956), second generation (1957–1959), third generation mid-size (1962–1965) and fourth generation (1966–1970).
What is the most popular Ford Fairlane to buy?
The 1966 Fairlane 500 GT or GTA with the 427 side-oiler is among the most valuable. The 1967 Fairlane 500XL convertible with a 390 big-block and the 1968 Torino GT with the 428 Cobra Jet are both rivals for the most desirable among enthusiasts.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Fairlane?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Fairlanes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Fairlane?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Fairlanes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Fairlane. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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