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Ford Fairlane

The Ford Fairlane is a mid-size offering from the 1955–1970 era, evolving from a full-size sedan to a muscle-car platform. The 1966–1967 Fairlane 427 and GT variants were known as serious drag competitors.

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Ford Fairlane auction results (24)

1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260
Sold for $15,515 on 10/22/26

1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260

28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed
Sold for $13,500 on 09/23/26

28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed

28-Years-Owned, 302-Powered 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan
Sold for $8,025 on 09/22/26

28-Years-Owned, 302-Powered 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan

No reserve
1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan
Sold for $4,500 on 09/11/26

1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan

No reserve
1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie Club Sedan
Sold for $6,500 on 09/02/26

1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie Club Sedan

No reserve
1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner
Bid to $21,500 on 07/29/26

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner

1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria
Bid to $16,050 on 03/03/26

1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria

1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
Sold for $19,367 on 02/25/26

1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria

No reserve
289-Powered 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible
Bid to $20,250 on 01/27/26

289-Powered 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible

302-Powered 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 XL Hardtop
Sold for $11,770 on 01/08/26

302-Powered 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 XL Hardtop

No reserve
1964 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan 3-Speed
Sold for $4,000 on 11/24/25

1964 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
Sold for $22,470 on 10/13/25

1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria

No reserve
View all 24Chevron right

Ford Fairlane classifieds (6)

1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
Asking price $29,500

1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria

Classified
2025 Ford Fairlane Track Car
Asking price $112,000

2025 Ford Fairlane Track Car

Classified
1964 Ford Fairlane
Asking price $43,300

1964 Ford Fairlane

Classified
1956 Ford Fairlane
Asking price $25,000

1956 Ford Fairlane

Classified
1967 Ford Fairlane
Asking price $40,000

1967 Ford Fairlane

Classified
1965 Ford Fairlane
Asking price $12,500

1965 Ford Fairlane

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Fairlane are there?

There is four generations of the Ford Fairlane: first generation full-size (1955–1956), second generation (1957–1959), third generation mid-size (1962–1965) and fourth generation (1966–1970).

What is the most popular Ford Fairlane to buy?

The 1966 Fairlane 500 GT or GTA with the 427 side-oiler is among the most valuable. The 1967 Fairlane 500XL convertible with a 390 big-block and the 1968 Torino GT with the 428 Cobra Jet are both rivals for the most desirable among enthusiasts.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Fairlane?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Fairlanes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Fairlane?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Fairlanes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Fairlane. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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