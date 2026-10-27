Ford Deluxe
The Ford Deluxe was an entry-level step-up from Ford's standard line in the late 1930s and early 1940s, featuring a flathead V8, graceful styling, and more interior appointments than the base model.
Ford Deluxe active auctions (2)
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Ford Deluxe auction results (53)
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350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
23-Years-Owned 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible
26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod
350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe
239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe
1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed
Ford Deluxe classifieds (9)
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1940 Ford Deluxe
1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe
1940 Ford Deluxe 2-Door Sedan
1947 Ford Deluxe
1941 Ford Tudor Deluxe
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe
1940 Ford Deluxe
1950 Ford Deluxe
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Deluxe are there?
There is one generation of the Ford Deluxe: first and only generation (1936–1941).
What is the most popular Ford Deluxe to buy?
The 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible and the 1939–1940 Tudor sedan with the 221 flathead V8 are among most desirable. Clean unmodified examples with original paint, glass, and drivetrain command strong premiums among prewar Ford and hot rod collectors.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Deluxe?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Deluxes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Deluxe?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Deluxes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Deluxe. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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