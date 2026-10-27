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Ford Deluxe

The Ford Deluxe was an entry-level step-up from Ford's standard line in the late 1930s and early 1940s, featuring a flathead V8, graceful styling, and more interior appointments than the base model.

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Ford Deluxe active auctions (2)

61-Years Family-Owned 1933 Ford DeLuxe Fordor
5 daysBid $7,500

61-Years Family-Owned 1933 Ford DeLuxe Fordor

1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Coupe
12 daysBid $3,800

1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Coupe

No reserve

Ford Deluxe auction results (53)

350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
Sold for $32,100 on 10/27/26

350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod

No reserve
23-Years-Owned 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $16,050 on 10/22/26

23-Years-Owned 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible

26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod
Sold for $27,018 on 10/22/26

26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod

350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
Bid to $7,301 on 10/19/26

350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
Sold for $33,771 on 10/07/26

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon

1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $16,042 on 10/06/26

1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe

239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Bid to $12,250 on 08/04/26

239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe

29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $16,050 on 07/31/26

29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $19,528 on 04/29/26

V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Sold for $24,343 on 01/22/26

1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe

1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Sold for $20,063 on 12/08/25

1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed
Bid to $5,850 on 12/08/25

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed

View all 53Chevron right

Ford Deluxe classifieds (9)

1940 Ford Deluxe
Asking price $40,000

1940 Ford Deluxe

Classified
1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Asking price $18,000

1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe

Classified
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe
Asking price $37,500

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe

Classified
1940 Ford Deluxe 2-Door Sedan
Asking price $25,000

1940 Ford Deluxe 2-Door Sedan

Classified
1947 Ford Deluxe
Asking price $45,000

1947 Ford Deluxe

Classified
1941 Ford Tudor Deluxe
Asking price $19,500

1941 Ford Tudor Deluxe

Classified
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe
Asking price $25,000

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe

Classified
1940 Ford Deluxe
Asking price $14,500

1940 Ford Deluxe

Classified
1950 Ford Deluxe
Asking price $12,000

1950 Ford Deluxe

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Deluxe are there?

There is one generation of the Ford Deluxe: first and only generation (1936–1941).

What is the most popular Ford Deluxe to buy?

The 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible and the 1939–1940 Tudor sedan with the 221 flathead V8 are among most desirable. Clean unmodified examples with original paint, glass, and drivetrain command strong premiums among prewar Ford and hot rod collectors.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Deluxe?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Deluxes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Deluxe?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Deluxes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Deluxe. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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