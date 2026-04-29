Ford Custom Deluxe
The Ford Custom Deluxe is a mid-tier full-size Ford pickup from the 1970s and early 1980s. The Custom Deluxe featured a more refined interior than the base Custom, with optional V8 engines. The Custom Deluxe is one of Ford's most popular truck configurations of the era.
Ford Custom Deluxe auction results (11)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed
26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
1951 Ford Custom Club Coupe
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible Coupe
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Tudor Sedan
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe V-8 Country Squire
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe V-8 Country Squire
Ford Custom Deluxe classifieds (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Custom Deluxe are there?
There was one generation of the Ford Custom Deluxe (F-Series trim): first and only generation (1973–1979).
What is the most popular Ford Custom Deluxe to buy?
The 1977–1979 F-Series Custom Deluxe short-bed step-side with the 400M V8 is most collectible. Low-mileage original examples with factory AM/FM radio and factory colors are preferred over modified trucks. The factory SuperCab configuration adds important usability.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Custom Deluxe?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Custom Deluxes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Custom Deluxe?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Custom Deluxes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Custom Deluxe. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25