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Ford Custom Deluxe

The Ford Custom Deluxe is a mid-tier full-size Ford pickup from the 1970s and early 1980s. The Custom Deluxe featured a more refined interior than the base Custom, with optional V8 engines. The Custom Deluxe is one of Ford's most popular truck configurations of the era.

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Ford Custom Deluxe auction results (11)

V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $19,528 on 04/29/26

V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed
Bid to $5,850 on 12/08/25

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed

26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan
Sold for $25,875 on 11/12/25

26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $16,639 on 10/08/25

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $20,598 on 05/28/25

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
1951 Ford Custom Club Coupe
Bid to $8,239 on 04/09/25

1951 Ford Custom Club Coupe

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $15,574 on 11/04/24

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Sold for $13,643 on 09/27/24

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Tudor Sedan
Sold for $15,248 on 02/12/24

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Tudor Sedan

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe V-8 Country Squire
Sold for $34,775 on 06/12/23

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe V-8 Country Squire

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe V-8 Country Squire
Bid to $22,500 on 01/17/23

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe V-8 Country Squire

Ford Custom Deluxe classifieds (2)

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe
Asking price $37,500

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe

Classified
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe
Asking price $25,000

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Custom Deluxe are there?

There was one generation of the Ford Custom Deluxe (F-Series trim): first and only generation (1973–1979).

What is the most popular Ford Custom Deluxe to buy?

The 1977–1979 F-Series Custom Deluxe short-bed step-side with the 400M V8 is most collectible. Low-mileage original examples with factory AM/FM radio and factory colors are preferred over modified trucks. The factory SuperCab configuration adds important usability.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Custom Deluxe?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Custom Deluxes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Custom Deluxe?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Custom Deluxes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Custom Deluxe. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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