All makes and models

Dodge Dart

The Dodge Dart is a compact Mopar offered from 1960–1976. Early models were full-size, while later versions shrank to compete with the Falcon and Valiant. The Swinger and GT trim levels offered spirited performance in a small package.

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Dodge Dart auction results (9)

318-Powered 1966 Dodge Dart GT 4-Speed
Bid to $7,150 on 08/21/26

318-Powered 1966 Dodge Dart GT 4-Speed

1964 Dodge Dart GT Convertible 273
Sold for $15,248 on 05/29/26

1964 Dodge Dart GT Convertible 273

No reserve
18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop
Sold for $32,102 on 12/30/25

18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop

No reserve
18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop
Sold for $32,635 on 12/03/25

18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop

No reserve
18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop
Bid to $24,000 on 11/10/25

18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop

1974 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop
Sold for $11,235 on 10/29/25

1974 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop

No reserve
1972 Dodge Demon 340
Sold for $35,043 on 07/24/25

1972 Dodge Demon 340

408-Powered 1968 Dodge Dart GT Four-Speed
Sold for $25,000 on 01/10/24

408-Powered 1968 Dodge Dart GT Four-Speed

1970 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop Coupe
Sold for $13,910 on 12/21/23

1970 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop Coupe

No reserve

Dodge Dart classifieds (3)

1974 Dodge Dart
Asking price $18,900

1974 Dodge Dart

Classified
2016 Dodge Dart 4 door sedan
Asking price $1,000

2016 Dodge Dart 4 door sedan

Classified
1967 Dodge Dart 360 V8
Asking price $34,900

1967 Dodge Dart 360 V8

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Dodge Dart are there?

There are three generations of the Dodge Dart: first generation full-size (1960–1961), second generation compact (1963–1966) and third generation (1967–1976).

What is the most popular Dodge Dart to buy?

The 1968–1969 Dart GTS with the 340 or 383 V8 is considered the most collectible performance variant, while the 1969 Dart Swinger 340 is an affordable classic. Any factory Super Stock or 'Hemi Dart' lightweight is among the rarest and most valuable muscle cars.

Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Dart?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Dodge Darts. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Dodge Dart?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Darts. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Dart. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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