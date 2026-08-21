Dodge Dart
The Dodge Dart is a compact Mopar offered from 1960–1976. Early models were full-size, while later versions shrank to compete with the Falcon and Valiant. The Swinger and GT trim levels offered spirited performance in a small package.
Dodge Dart auction results (9)
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318-Powered 1966 Dodge Dart GT 4-Speed
1964 Dodge Dart GT Convertible 273
18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop
18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop
18-Years-Owned 500-Powered 1969 Dodge Dart Custom Hardtop
1974 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop
1972 Dodge Demon 340
408-Powered 1968 Dodge Dart GT Four-Speed
1970 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop Coupe
Dodge Dart classifieds (3)
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Additional information
How many generations of Dodge Dart are there?
There are three generations of the Dodge Dart: first generation full-size (1960–1961), second generation compact (1963–1966) and third generation (1967–1976).
What is the most popular Dodge Dart to buy?
The 1968–1969 Dart GTS with the 340 or 383 V8 is considered the most collectible performance variant, while the 1969 Dart Swinger 340 is an affordable classic. Any factory Super Stock or 'Hemi Dart' lightweight is among the rarest and most valuable muscle cars.
Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Dart?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Dodge Darts. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Dodge Dart?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Darts. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Dart. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25