Dodge Charger
Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 as a fastback muscle car, then revived it in 2006 as a full-size performance sedan. Today, the Charger carries that legacy forward with powerful V-8, inline-six, and electric powertrains.
Dodge Charger auction results (20)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440
Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383
Supercharged 2016 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
Modified 39k-Mile 2007 Dodge Charger SRT8
2006 Dodge Charger NASCAR Cup Series Show Car
1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440
3,900-Mile 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
Hellcat-Powered 1966 Dodge Charger 6-Speed
1973 Dodge Charger 4-Speed
1967 Dodge Charger
1,600-Mile 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
Dodge Charger classifieds (4)
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- Newly listed
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- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Dodge Charger are there?
There are eight generations of the Dodge Charger: 1st generation (19661967), 2nd generation (19681970), 3rd generation (19711974), 4th generation (19751978), 5th generation (19821987), 6th generation (20062010), 7th generation (20112023), and the 8th gen (2024present).
What is the most popular Dodge Charger to buy?
For the classic generations of the Charger, the 2nd generation (19681970) is the most sought after in the enthusiast community with its "coke bottle" styling and powerful big-block V-8s. As far as modern Chargers, the 7th generation remains the popular pick with its plethora of engine, transmission, and drivetrain options.
Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Charger?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Dodge Chargers. Many enthusiasts sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell Dodge Chargers?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Chargers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Charger. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25