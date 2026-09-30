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Dodge Charger

Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 as a fastback muscle car, then revived it in 2006 as a full-size performance sedan. Today, the Charger carries that legacy forward with powerful V-8, inline-six, and electric powertrains.

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Dodge Charger auction results (20)

1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440
Sold for $70,620 on 09/30/26

1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440

No reserve
Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383
Sold for $50,000 on 09/21/26

Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383

Supercharged 2016 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack
Bid to $21,000 on 08/18/26

Supercharged 2016 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack

1969 Dodge Charger R/T
Bid to $49,250 on 07/08/26

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

Modified 39k-Mile 2007 Dodge Charger SRT8
Bid to $7,250 on 05/18/26

Modified 39k-Mile 2007 Dodge Charger SRT8

2006 Dodge Charger NASCAR Cup Series Show Car
Sold for $7,250 on 05/04/26

2006 Dodge Charger NASCAR Cup Series Show Car

No reserve
1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440
Sold for $84,530 on 03/03/26

1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440

No reserve
3,900-Mile 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
Bid to $49,250 on 01/16/26

3,900-Mile 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Hellcat-Powered 1966 Dodge Charger 6-Speed
Bid to $28,000 on 11/25/25

Hellcat-Powered 1966 Dodge Charger 6-Speed

1973 Dodge Charger 4-Speed
Withdrawn on 10/29/25

1973 Dodge Charger 4-Speed

1967 Dodge Charger
Sold for $14,445 on 10/29/25

1967 Dodge Charger

No reserve
1,600-Mile 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
Bid to $63,500 on 10/14/25

1,600-Mile 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

View all 20Chevron right

Dodge Charger classifieds (4)

1969 Dodge Charger RT
Asking price $125,000

1969 Dodge Charger RT

Classified
1973 Dodge Charger
Asking price $13,000

1973 Dodge Charger

Classified
1974 Dodge Charger
Asking price $20,000

1974 Dodge Charger

Classified
1969 Dodge Charger
Asking price $279,500

1969 Dodge Charger

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Dodge Charger are there?

There are eight generations of the Dodge Charger: 1st generation (19661967), 2nd generation (19681970), 3rd generation (19711974), 4th generation (19751978), 5th generation (19821987), 6th generation (20062010), 7th generation (20112023), and the 8th gen (2024present).

What is the most popular Dodge Charger to buy?

For the classic generations of the Charger, the 2nd generation (19681970) is the most sought after in the enthusiast community with its "coke bottle" styling and powerful big-block V-8s. As far as modern Chargers, the 7th generation remains the popular pick with its plethora of engine, transmission, and drivetrain options.

Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Charger?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Dodge Chargers. Many enthusiasts sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell Dodge Chargers?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Chargers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Charger. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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