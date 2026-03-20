Tampa Bay Automobile Museum

The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases one of Florida’s most unique car museums. This hidden gem features a unique collection of vintage cars and vehicles that demonstrate special creativity and imagination in their history and engineering. This exclusive offering of no reserve cars comes from the museum's long-term restoration, preservation and stewardship.

Tampa Bay Automobile Museum header image

The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases one of Florida’s most unique car museums. This hidden gem features a unique collection of vintage cars and vehicles that demonstrate special creativity and imagination in their history and engineering. This exclusive offering of no reserve cars comes from the museum's long-term restoration, preservation and stewardship.

Results (18)

1916 Owen Magnetic O-36 Touring Chassis
Sold for $10,700 on 03/20/26

1916 Owen Magnetic O-36 Touring Chassis

No reserve
1935 Georges Irat FDW Roadster
Sold for $15,622 on 03/20/26

1935 Georges Irat FDW Roadster

No reserve
1936 Tatra T75 Convertible
Sold for $12,573 on 03/20/26

1936 Tatra T75 Convertible

No reserve
1957 Talbot-Lago America Chassis
Sold for $13,643 on 03/20/26

1957 Talbot-Lago America Chassis

No reserve
1953 Talbot T26 Record
Sold for $39,590 on 03/20/26

1953 Talbot T26 Record

No reserve
1931 Hanomag 3/16 Coupe
Sold for $6,750 on 03/20/26

1931 Hanomag 3/16 Coupe

No reserve
1951 Hotchkiss-Gregoire Sedan
Sold for $21,186 on 03/20/26

1951 Hotchkiss-Gregoire Sedan

No reserve
1954 Citroen 2CV
Sold for $12,840 on 03/20/26

1954 Citroen 2CV

No reserve
1955 Salmson 2300S
Sold for $17,923 on 03/20/26

1955 Salmson 2300S

No reserve
3,400-Mile 1998 Renault Sport Spider
Sold for $46,545 on 03/19/26

3,400-Mile 1998 Renault Sport Spider

No reserve
1950 Tatra Tatraplan
Sold for $74,900 on 03/19/26

1950 Tatra Tatraplan

No reserve
1950 Allard P1 3.6‑litre Saloon
Sold for $19,046 on 03/19/26

1950 Allard P1 3.6‑litre Saloon

No reserve
1968 Ford Zephyr Mk IV AWD Police Car Prototype
Sold for $27,463 on 03/19/26

1968 Ford Zephyr Mk IV AWD Police Car Prototype

No reserve
1973 Citroen SM
Sold for $22,738 on 03/19/26

1973 Citroen SM

No reserve
1939 BSA Scout Series 6 Roadster
Sold for $14,980 on 03/19/26

1939 BSA Scout Series 6 Roadster

No reserve
1943 Volkswagen Kubelwagen Type 82
Sold for $64,200 on 03/19/26

1943 Volkswagen Kubelwagen Type 82

No reserve
1929 Durant 6-66 Coupe
Sold for $14,186 on 03/19/26

1929 Durant 6-66 Coupe

No reserve
1937 Citroen 7CV Berline
Sold for $11,770 on 03/19/26

1937 Citroen 7CV Berline

No reserve

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