Tampa Bay Automobile Museum
The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases one of Florida’s most unique car museums. This hidden gem features a unique collection of vintage cars and vehicles that demonstrate special creativity and imagination in their history and engineering. This exclusive offering of no reserve cars comes from the museum's long-term restoration, preservation and stewardship.
The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases one of Florida’s most unique car museums. This hidden gem features a unique collection of vintage cars and vehicles that demonstrate special creativity and imagination in their history and engineering. This exclusive offering of no reserve cars comes from the museum's long-term restoration, preservation and stewardship.
Results (18)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Sold for $10,700 on 03/20/26
1916 Owen Magnetic O-36 Touring Chassis
No reserve
Sold for $15,622 on 03/20/26
1935 Georges Irat FDW Roadster
No reserve
Sold for $12,573 on 03/20/26
1936 Tatra T75 Convertible
No reserve
Sold for $13,643 on 03/20/26
1957 Talbot-Lago America Chassis
No reserve
Sold for $39,590 on 03/20/26
1953 Talbot T26 Record
No reserve
Sold for $6,750 on 03/20/26
1931 Hanomag 3/16 Coupe
No reserve
Sold for $21,186 on 03/20/26
1951 Hotchkiss-Gregoire Sedan
No reserve
Sold for $12,840 on 03/20/26
1954 Citroen 2CV
No reserve
Sold for $17,923 on 03/20/26
1955 Salmson 2300S
No reserve
Sold for $46,545 on 03/19/26
3,400-Mile 1998 Renault Sport Spider
No reserve
Sold for $74,900 on 03/19/26
1950 Tatra Tatraplan
No reserve
Sold for $19,046 on 03/19/26
1950 Allard P1 3.6‑litre Saloon
No reserve
Sold for $27,463 on 03/19/26
1968 Ford Zephyr Mk IV AWD Police Car Prototype
No reserve
Sold for $22,738 on 03/19/26
1973 Citroen SM
No reserve
Sold for $14,980 on 03/19/26
1939 BSA Scout Series 6 Roadster
No reserve
Sold for $64,200 on 03/19/26
1943 Volkswagen Kubelwagen Type 82
No reserve
Sold for $14,186 on 03/19/26
1929 Durant 6-66 Coupe
No reserve
Sold for $11,770 on 03/19/26
1937 Citroen 7CV Berline
No reserve