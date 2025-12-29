The St. Louis Collection

Located in the heart of the Midwest, The St. Louis Collection is a curated offering of rare and unusual cars of exceptional quality. From former private collection cars to weekend drivers, The St. Louis Collection offers the opportunity to own some of the finest luxury and performance cars available.

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Located in the heart of the Midwest, The St. Louis Collection is a curated offering of rare and unusual cars of exceptional quality. From former private collection cars to weekend drivers, The St. Louis Collection offers the opportunity to own some of the finest luxury and performance cars available.

Results (8)

29k-Mile 1961 Volkswagen Type 2 4-Door Station Wagon
Bid to $44,000 on 12/29/25

29k-Mile 1961 Volkswagen Type 2 4-Door Station Wagon

1941 Packard One-Ten Woodie Station Wagon
Sold for $32,742 on 12/29/25

1941 Packard One-Ten Woodie Station Wagon

1941 Mercedes-Benz 170 V Cabriolet A
Bid to $39,777 on 12/29/25

1941 Mercedes-Benz 170 V Cabriolet A

1903 Oldsmobile Model R “Curved Dash”
Bid to $40,100 on 12/29/25

1903 Oldsmobile Model R “Curved Dash”

1946 McCormick-Deering O-4 Orchard Tractor
Sold for $16,431 on 12/29/25

1946 McCormick-Deering O-4 Orchard Tractor

1969 Maserati Indy 4200 5-Speed
Bid to $42,750 on 12/29/25

1969 Maserati Indy 4200 5-Speed

1965 Jaguar E-Type (XKE) Series 1 4.2 Roadster
Bid to $106,000 on 12/29/25

1965 Jaguar E-Type (XKE) Series 1 4.2 Roadster

1917 Detroit Electric Model 68 Brougham
Sold for $63,000 on 12/29/25

1917 Detroit Electric Model 68 Brougham

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