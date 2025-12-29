The St. Louis Collection
Located in the heart of the Midwest, The St. Louis Collection is a curated offering of rare and unusual cars of exceptional quality. From former private collection cars to weekend drivers, The St. Louis Collection offers the opportunity to own some of the finest luxury and performance cars available.
Located in the heart of the Midwest, The St. Louis Collection is a curated offering of rare and unusual cars of exceptional quality. From former private collection cars to weekend drivers, The St. Louis Collection offers the opportunity to own some of the finest luxury and performance cars available.
Results (8)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Bid to $44,000 on 12/29/25
29k-Mile 1961 Volkswagen Type 2 4-Door Station Wagon
Sold for $32,742 on 12/29/25
1941 Packard One-Ten Woodie Station Wagon
Bid to $39,777 on 12/29/25
1941 Mercedes-Benz 170 V Cabriolet A
Bid to $40,100 on 12/29/25
1903 Oldsmobile Model R “Curved Dash”
Sold for $16,431 on 12/29/25
1946 McCormick-Deering O-4 Orchard Tractor
Bid to $42,750 on 12/29/25
1969 Maserati Indy 4200 5-Speed
Bid to $106,000 on 12/29/25
1965 Jaguar E-Type (XKE) Series 1 4.2 Roadster
Sold for $63,000 on 12/29/25