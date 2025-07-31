The Nethercutt Collection

The Nethercutt Collection is one of America’s finest Automotive Museums and Collections, a masterpiece comprising over 250 perfectly restored American and European motor cars.Our founder, J.B. Nethercutt said the following at age 91, “The recognition and preservation of beauty has been a major focus of my life. It would suit me well if what people remembered about me was, ‘Where he went, he left beauty behind.’” Many of the cars we have decided to sell we have owned for in excess of 50 years, or have been in storage, not on display, or represent a tremendous opportunity as a restoration project.

The Nethercutt Collection header image

The Nethercutt Collection is one of America’s finest Automotive Museums and Collections, a masterpiece comprising over 250 perfectly restored American and European motor cars.Our founder, J.B. Nethercutt said the following at age 91, “The recognition and preservation of beauty has been a major focus of my life. It would suit me well if what people remembered about me was, ‘Where he went, he left beauty behind.’” Many of the cars we have decided to sell we have owned for in excess of 50 years, or have been in storage, not on display, or represent a tremendous opportunity as a restoration project.

Results (44)

1924 Chrysler Five-Passenger Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $8,025 on 07/31/25

1924 Chrysler Five-Passenger Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1914 Cunningham Model R
Sold for $7,000 on 07/31/25

1914 Cunningham Model R

No reserve
1931 Studebaker President Model 80 Four Seasons Roadster
Sold for $29,960 on 07/31/25

1931 Studebaker President Model 80 Four Seasons Roadster

No reserve
1920 Packard Twin Six Touring
Sold for $8,828 on 07/31/25

1920 Packard Twin Six Touring

No reserve
1925 Wills-Sainte Claire W-6 Gray Goose Traveler Seven-Passenger Touring
Sold for $1,750 on 07/31/25

1925 Wills-Sainte Claire W-6 Gray Goose Traveler Seven-Passenger Touring

No reserve
1923 Renault 40CV
Sold for $5,000 on 07/31/25

1923 Renault 40CV

No reserve
1933 Franklin V12 Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $10,700 on 07/31/25

1933 Franklin V12 Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1957 Chevrolet Chassis
Sold for $1,600 on 07/31/25

1957 Chevrolet Chassis

No reserve
1932 or later Packard Twelve Chassis
Sold for $7,500 on 07/31/25

1932 or later Packard Twelve Chassis

No reserve
1935 American Austin Two-Door Sedan Delivery
Sold for $1,959 on 07/31/25

1935 American Austin Two-Door Sedan Delivery

No reserve
1978 Jaguar XJ12L Series II Four-Door Saloon
Sold for $2,100 on 07/31/25

1978 Jaguar XJ12L Series II Four-Door Saloon

No reserve
2001 Honda Insight Hybrid
Sold for $8,099 on 07/30/25

2001 Honda Insight Hybrid

No reserve
1911 Oldsmobile Limited Engine and Partial Chassis
Sold for $42,801 on 07/30/25

1911 Oldsmobile Limited Engine and Partial Chassis

No reserve
1919-1933 Hispano-Suiza H6 Chassis
Sold for $9,416 on 07/30/25

1919-1933 Hispano-Suiza H6 Chassis

No reserve
1929 Cadillac 341B V8 Transformable Town Cabriolet by Fleetwood
Sold for $32,368 on 07/30/25

1929 Cadillac 341B V8 Transformable Town Cabriolet by Fleetwood

No reserve
1904 Winton 20 hp Runabout with Rear-Entrance Tonneau
Sold for $128,400 on 07/30/25

1904 Winton 20 hp Runabout with Rear-Entrance Tonneau

No reserve
1988 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur LWB Four-Door Saloon
Sold for $29,960 on 07/30/25

1988 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur LWB Four-Door Saloon

No reserve
1911 Ford Model T Touring
Sold for $19,260 on 07/30/25

1911 Ford Model T Touring

No reserve
1925 Durant Model A-22 Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $13,910 on 07/30/25

1925 Durant Model A-22 Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1928 Gardner Model 120 Four-Door Sport Sedan
Sold for $24,610 on 07/30/25

1928 Gardner Model 120 Four-Door Sport Sedan

No reserve
1923 Lafayette Close-Coupled Four-Door Sedan by Seaman
Sold for $48,150 on 07/30/25

1923 Lafayette Close-Coupled Four-Door Sedan by Seaman

No reserve
Two-Owner 1939 Buick 41 Special Four-Door Touring Sedan
Sold for $7,758 on 07/30/25

Two-Owner 1939 Buick 41 Special Four-Door Touring Sedan

No reserve
1928 Lincoln L V-8 Club Roadster by Locke
Sold for $64,200 on 07/29/25

1928 Lincoln L V-8 Club Roadster by Locke

No reserve
1921 Colonial Straight Eight Four-Door Touring Sedan
Sold for $34,775 on 07/29/25

1921 Colonial Straight Eight Four-Door Touring Sedan

No reserve
1932 Chevrolet Confederate Series BA DeLuxe Two-Door Sports Coupe
Sold for $30,495 on 07/29/25

1932 Chevrolet Confederate Series BA DeLuxe Two-Door Sports Coupe

No reserve
1928 Velie Model 77 Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $8,560 on 07/29/25

1928 Velie Model 77 Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1916 Dort Model 5 Touring
Sold for $12,840 on 07/29/25

1916 Dort Model 5 Touring

No reserve
1941 Lincoln Custom V12 Limousine
Sold for $13,643 on 07/29/25

1941 Lincoln Custom V12 Limousine

No reserve
1923 Moon Model 6-58 Seven-Passenger Sport Touring
Sold for $39,055 on 07/29/25

1923 Moon Model 6-58 Seven-Passenger Sport Touring

No reserve
1922 Reo T-6 Seven-Passenger Touring
Sold for $17,120 on 07/29/25

1922 Reo T-6 Seven-Passenger Touring

No reserve
1923 Chevrolet Superior Series B Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $16,931 on 07/29/25

1923 Chevrolet Superior Series B Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1928 Pontiac “New Series Six” 6-28 Sport Landau Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $10,700 on 07/29/25

1928 Pontiac “New Series Six” 6-28 Sport Landau Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1918 Marmon Model 34 Four-Passenger Roadster (Chummy) by Nordyke and Marmon
Sold for $42,800 on 07/29/25

1918 Marmon Model 34 Four-Passenger Roadster (Chummy) by Nordyke and Marmon

No reserve
1925 Chevrolet Superior Series K Touring
Sold for $8,560 on 07/28/25

1925 Chevrolet Superior Series K Touring

No reserve
1912 Unic Two-Door Transformable by Liotard Frères
Sold for $10,700 on 07/28/25

1912 Unic Two-Door Transformable by Liotard Frères

No reserve
1927 Stutz Model AA Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $28,783 on 07/28/25

1927 Stutz Model AA Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1917 Crane Model 5 Simplex by Brewster
Sold for $28,355 on 07/28/25

1917 Crane Model 5 Simplex by Brewster

No reserve
1930 Lincoln Model L V8 Panel Brougham by Willoughby
Sold for $14,445 on 07/28/25

1930 Lincoln Model L V8 Panel Brougham by Willoughby

No reserve
1926 Flint Four-Door Touring Car
Sold for $8,026 on 07/28/25

1926 Flint Four-Door Touring Car

No reserve
1926 Dodge Brothers Roadster
Sold for $9,630 on 07/28/25

1926 Dodge Brothers Roadster

No reserve
1928 Diana (Moon) 8 Deluxe Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $37,203 on 07/28/25

1928 Diana (Moon) 8 Deluxe Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
Two-Owner 1950 Plymouth P-20 Special DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $3,100 on 07/28/25

Two-Owner 1950 Plymouth P-20 Special DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1932 Aero 662 Roadster with Dickey Seat
Sold for $6,500 on 07/28/25

1932 Aero 662 Roadster with Dickey Seat

No reserve
1929 Graham-Paige Model 827 Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $15,515 on 07/28/25

1929 Graham-Paige Model 827 Four-Door Sedan

No reserve

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026