The Nethercutt Collection is one of America’s finest Automotive Museums and Collections, a masterpiece comprising over 250 perfectly restored American and European motor cars.Our founder, J.B. Nethercutt said the following at age 91, “The recognition and preservation of beauty has been a major focus of my life. It would suit me well if what people remembered about me was, ‘Where he went, he left beauty behind.’” Many of the cars we have decided to sell we have owned for in excess of 50 years, or have been in storage, not on display, or represent a tremendous opportunity as a restoration project.