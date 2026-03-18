Hagerty Marketplace at The Amelia Concours

When car lovers arrived for the first time for The Amelia Concours in 1996, it was an impressive mix of everyday enthusiasts, legendary drivers, automotive designers, TV personalities, and industry executives. This tradition continues today, and Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present eight exquisite and exciting cars for public preview at The Amelia Concours, March 5 - 8, 2026, at Amelia Island, FL.

Hagerty Marketplace at The Amelia Concours header image

When car lovers arrived for the first time for The Amelia Concours in 1996, it was an impressive mix of everyday enthusiasts, legendary drivers, automotive designers, TV personalities, and industry executives. This tradition continues today, and Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present eight exquisite and exciting cars for public preview at The Amelia Concours, March 5 - 8, 2026, at Amelia Island, FL.

Results (6)

Award-Winning 1964 Buick Riviera
Sold for $37,450 on 03/18/26

Award-Winning 1964 Buick Riviera

37k-Mile 2002 Mercedes-Benz S500 Pullman
Bid to $33,750 on 03/11/26

37k-Mile 2002 Mercedes-Benz S500 Pullman

4k-Mile 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante TB12 Tom Brady Signature Edition
Sold for $199,020 on 03/11/26

4k-Mile 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante TB12 Tom Brady Signature Edition

No reserve
19k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Bid to $186,000 on 03/11/26

19k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Triple Crown-Winning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe 327/340 4-Speed
Sold for $214,000 on 03/11/26

Triple Crown-Winning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe 327/340 4-Speed

One-Owner 2,700-Mile 1999 Callaway C12 Speedster 6-Speed
Sold for $235,400 on 03/11/26

One-Owner 2,700-Mile 1999 Callaway C12 Speedster 6-Speed

No reserve

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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