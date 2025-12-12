The David Glenn Porsche Collection

From the estate of Porsche Master Mechanic David Glenn—director of RUF’s famed Yellowbird engine program and a longtime Porsche Motorsport North America specialist—comes a rare offering of road and race Porsche cars, engines, gearboxes, tools, workshop treasures, projects and memorabilia. Engine builder, restorer, and Porsche historian, Glenn’s unmatched expertise shaped legends and left an enduring mark on Porsche heritage.