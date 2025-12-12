The David Glenn Porsche Collection

From the estate of Porsche Master Mechanic David Glenn—director of RUF’s famed Yellowbird engine program and a longtime Porsche Motorsport North America specialist—comes a rare offering of road and race Porsche cars, engines, gearboxes, tools, workshop treasures, projects and memorabilia. Engine builder, restorer, and Porsche historian, Glenn’s unmatched expertise shaped legends and left an enduring mark on Porsche heritage.

The David Glenn Porsche Collection header image

From the estate of Porsche Master Mechanic David Glenn—director of RUF’s famed Yellowbird engine program and a longtime Porsche Motorsport North America specialist—comes a rare offering of road and race Porsche cars, engines, gearboxes, tools, workshop treasures, projects and memorabilia. Engine builder, restorer, and Porsche historian, Glenn’s unmatched expertise shaped legends and left an enduring mark on Porsche heritage.

Results (75)

Porsche 911 Rare Parts including Two Factory Aluminium Decklids, H4 Euro Headlamps, Brake Calipers, and Gear Sets (Lot 74)
Sold for $8,025 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 Rare Parts including Two Factory Aluminium Decklids, H4 Euro Headlamps, Brake Calipers, and Gear Sets (Lot 74)

No reserve
1972 Porsche 911T Coupe Non-Sunroof Sportomatic Project (Lot 73)
Sold for $42,179 on 12/12/25

1972 Porsche 911T Coupe Non-Sunroof Sportomatic Project (Lot 73)

No reserve
Porsche Scale Model Cars, Porsche Motorsport Books, and Team Clothing (Lot 72)
Sold for $25,976 on 12/12/25

Porsche Scale Model Cars, Porsche Motorsport Books, and Team Clothing (Lot 72)

No reserve
Porsche Wall Art and Coca-Cola Memorabilia (Lot 71)
Sold for $12,601 on 12/12/25

Porsche Wall Art and Coca-Cola Memorabilia (Lot 71)

No reserve
Factory Porsche Motorsport and Workshop Manuals (Lot 70)
Sold for $10,700 on 12/12/25

Factory Porsche Motorsport and Workshop Manuals (Lot 70)

No reserve
Porsche 3.2L-Powered 1973 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Project (Lot 69)
Sold for $44,405 on 12/12/25

Porsche 3.2L-Powered 1973 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Project (Lot 69)

No reserve
“McQueen Drives Porsche” Poster, Factory Race Posters, Factory Promotional Posters and Miscellaneous Posters (Approx. 85 Unframed Posters) (Lot 68)
Sold for $5,750 on 12/12/25

“McQueen Drives Porsche” Poster, Factory Race Posters, Factory Promotional Posters and Miscellaneous Posters (Approx. 85 Unframed Posters) (Lot 68)

No reserve
Porsche 911 Exterior Parts, NOS and Misc. (Lot 66)
Sold for $13,643 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 Exterior Parts, NOS and Misc. (Lot 66)

No reserve
Porsche 911 Interior Parts, NOS and Misc. (Lot 65)
Sold for $15,194 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 Interior Parts, NOS and Misc. (Lot 65)

No reserve
Porsche 911 NOS and Misc. Parts (Lot 67)
Sold for $4,900 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 NOS and Misc. Parts (Lot 67)

No reserve
Porsche Single Plug Heads and Misc. Heads (Lot 64)
Sold for $3,800 on 12/12/25

Porsche Single Plug Heads and Misc. Heads (Lot 64)

No reserve
Porsche 911 Single Plug Heads, 2 Sets (Lot 63)
Sold for $4,750 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 Single Plug Heads, 2 Sets (Lot 63)

No reserve
Porsche 911 Twin Plug Heads (Lot 62)
Sold for $2,856 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 Twin Plug Heads (Lot 62)

No reserve
Porsche 911 Twin Plug Racing Heads (Lot 61)
Sold for $3,511 on 12/12/25

Porsche 911 Twin Plug Racing Heads (Lot 61)

No reserve
BOSCH Mechanical Fuel Injection Pumps, BOSCH Fuel Filter Manifold, Consoles, and Hardware (Lot 58)
Sold for $23,540 on 12/12/25

BOSCH Mechanical Fuel Injection Pumps, BOSCH Fuel Filter Manifold, Consoles, and Hardware (Lot 58)

No reserve
Porsche Rare and Important Parts including SSI Stainless Steel Heat Exchangers, BOSCH VS20, and ANDIAL Boost Gauge (Lot 60)
Sold for $17,655 on 12/12/25

Porsche Rare and Important Parts including SSI Stainless Steel Heat Exchangers, BOSCH VS20, and ANDIAL Boost Gauge (Lot 60)

No reserve
Porsche Engine, Clutch, and Suspension Parts (Lot 59)
Sold for $13,939 on 12/12/25

Porsche Engine, Clutch, and Suspension Parts (Lot 59)

No reserve
RUF Wheels, RUF Gauges, Misc. RUF Parts (Lot 57)
Sold for $22,499 on 12/12/25

RUF Wheels, RUF Gauges, Misc. RUF Parts (Lot 57)

No reserve
BBS Racing Wheels, 8.5x16 (4), 12.5x16 (2) (Lot 56)
Sold for $2,000 on 12/12/25

BBS Racing Wheels, 8.5x16 (4), 12.5x16 (2) (Lot 56)

No reserve
1970 Porsche 911S Coupe Non-Sunroof Project (Lot 54)
Sold for $69,550 on 12/12/25

1970 Porsche 911S Coupe Non-Sunroof Project (Lot 54)

No reserve
BBS Racing Wheels, 11x16 and 12x18 (Lot 55)
Sold for $3,500 on 12/12/25

BBS Racing Wheels, 11x16 and 12x18 (Lot 55)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 4 Sets (Lot 52B)
Sold for $3,800 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 4 Sets (Lot 52B)

No reserve
1972 Porsche 911S Targa "BluBell" (Lot 53)
Sold for $189,390 on 12/11/25

1972 Porsche 911S Targa "BluBell" (Lot 53)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 3 Sets (Lot 52A)
Sold for $4,100 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 3 Sets (Lot 52A)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x7 & 15x8 (Lot 51)
Sold for $3,100 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x7 & 15x8 (Lot 51)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 (5) (Lot 50)
Sold for $5,900 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 (5) (Lot 50)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 (Lot 49)
Sold for $5,100 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 (Lot 49)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 and 15x7 (Lot 48)
Sold for $7,758 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 and 15x7 (Lot 48)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 (5) (Lot 47)
Sold for $4,900 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 (5) (Lot 47)

No reserve
Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 and 15x7 (Lot 46)
Sold for $8,025 on 12/11/25

Fuchs Wheels for Porsche, 15x6 and 15x7 (Lot 46)

No reserve
Recaro Sports Seats for Porsche 911 (Lot 45)
Sold for $22,470 on 12/11/25

Recaro Sports Seats for Porsche 911 (Lot 45)

No reserve
Porsche 915 5-speed Transmission (Lot 42)
Sold for $9,605 on 12/11/25

Porsche 915 5-speed Transmission (Lot 42)

No reserve
1969 Porsche 911E Targa Project (Lot 44)
Sold for $72,521 on 12/11/25

1969 Porsche 911E Targa Project (Lot 44)

No reserve
Porsche 3.0L Carrera RoW Engine Project (Lot 37)
Sold for $21,935 on 12/11/25

Porsche 3.0L Carrera RoW Engine Project (Lot 37)

No reserve
Porsche 901 5-speed Transmission (Lot 43)
Sold for $3,300 on 12/11/25

Porsche 901 5-speed Transmission (Lot 43)

No reserve
Porsche 915 5-speed Transmission (Lot 39)
Sold for $8,313 on 12/11/25

Porsche 915 5-speed Transmission (Lot 39)

No reserve
Porsche 901 5-speed Transmission (Lot 41)
Sold for $3,600 on 12/11/25

Porsche 901 5-speed Transmission (Lot 41)

No reserve
Porsche 3.0L 911 SC Engine Project (Lot 38)
Sold for $10,272 on 12/11/25

Porsche 3.0L 911 SC Engine Project (Lot 38)

No reserve
1966 Porsche 2.0L Engine (Lot 35)
Sold for $25,585 on 12/11/25

1966 Porsche 2.0L Engine (Lot 35)

No reserve
1969 Porsche 2.0L S Engine Project (Lot 36)
Sold for $19,869 on 12/11/25

1969 Porsche 2.0L S Engine Project (Lot 36)

No reserve
1973 Porsche 2.4L E Engine (Lot 33)
Sold for $29,721 on 12/11/25

1973 Porsche 2.4L E Engine (Lot 33)

No reserve
1973 Porsche 2.4L E Engine (Lot 34)
Sold for $23,540 on 12/11/25

1973 Porsche 2.4L E Engine (Lot 34)

No reserve
1973 Porsche 911T Coupe Non-Sunroof RSR-Style Project (Lot 31)
Sold for $301,740 on 12/11/25

1973 Porsche 911T Coupe Non-Sunroof RSR-Style Project (Lot 31)

No reserve
Porsche 2.8L RSR-Style Engine (Lot 32)
Sold for $144,450 on 12/11/25

Porsche 2.8L RSR-Style Engine (Lot 32)

No reserve
Porsche Filters, Belts, Hoses and Misc. (Lot 30)
Sold for $3,607 on 12/10/25

Porsche Filters, Belts, Hoses and Misc. (Lot 30)

No reserve
Porsche Connecting Rods, and Misc. Porsche Parts (Lot 29)
Sold for $6,250 on 12/10/25

Porsche Connecting Rods, and Misc. Porsche Parts (Lot 29)

No reserve
Porsche/BOSCH Misc. Electronics (Lot 28)
Sold for $1,600 on 12/10/25

Porsche/BOSCH Misc. Electronics (Lot 28)

No reserve
Porsche Factory Radios, Antennas, and Misc. (Lot 27)
Sold for $2,700 on 12/10/25

Porsche Factory Radios, Antennas, and Misc. (Lot 27)

No reserve
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