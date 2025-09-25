Burnyzz Collection

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Burnyzz Collection header image

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Results (15)

460-Powered 1978 Ford F-150 Custom 4x4 Styleside Pickup
Sold for $47,615 on 09/25/25

460-Powered 1978 Ford F-150 Custom 4x4 Styleside Pickup

No reserve
52k-Mile 2002 Hummer H1 Wagon
Sold for $58,315 on 09/25/25

52k-Mile 2002 Hummer H1 Wagon

No reserve
One-Owner, 1,345-Mile 427-Powered Backdraft Racing RT4 Classic Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $75,435 on 09/25/25

One-Owner, 1,345-Mile 427-Powered Backdraft Racing RT4 Classic Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 455 4-Speed
Sold for $38,520 on 09/25/25

1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 455 4-Speed

No reserve
383-Powered 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe Hot Rod 5-Speed
Sold for $98,440 on 09/25/25

383-Powered 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe Hot Rod 5-Speed

No reserve
One-Owner, 347-Powered Factory Five Racing Type 65 Coupe 5-Speed
Sold for $39,697 on 09/25/25

One-Owner, 347-Powered Factory Five Racing Type 65 Coupe 5-Speed

No reserve
434 Stroker-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed
Sold for $23,540 on 09/25/25

434 Stroker-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed

No reserve
LS7-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe 5-Speed
Sold for $187,250 on 09/25/25

LS7-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe 5-Speed

No reserve
2000 Land Rover Defender 110 Td5 County 5-Speed
Sold for $27,285 on 09/25/25

2000 Land Rover Defender 110 Td5 County 5-Speed

No reserve
6.0L-Powered 1965 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Restomod
Sold for $32,100 on 09/25/25

6.0L-Powered 1965 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Restomod

No reserve
530-Mile 427-Powered Backdraft Racing RT4 Classic Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $73,295 on 09/25/25

530-Mile 427-Powered Backdraft Racing RT4 Classic Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
LS1-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop Restomod
Sold for $78,110 on 09/25/25

LS1-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop Restomod

No reserve
28k-Mile 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
Sold for $32,100 on 09/25/25

28k-Mile 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

No reserve
12k-Mile 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe 3LZ Z07
Sold for $67,410 on 09/25/25

12k-Mile 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe 3LZ Z07

No reserve
350-Powered 1935 Ford Custom Roadster
Sold for $35,310 on 09/25/25

350-Powered 1935 Ford Custom Roadster

No reserve

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