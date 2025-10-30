Burnyzz Collection

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Burnyzz Collection header image

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Results (14)

Fuel-Injected 347-Powered 1965 Ford F-100 Pickup 5-Speed
Sold for $21,935 on 10/30/25

Fuel-Injected 347-Powered 1965 Ford F-100 Pickup 5-Speed

No reserve
383-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod
Sold for $32,368 on 10/30/25

383-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod

No reserve
AACA-Awarded 1967 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT Hardtop 390 4-Speed
Bid to $37,250 on 10/30/25

AACA-Awarded 1967 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT Hardtop 390 4-Speed

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 3LZ 7-Speed
Sold for $61,525 on 10/30/25

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 3LZ 7-Speed

No reserve
1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 390 4-Speed
Sold for $80,250 on 10/30/25

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 390 4-Speed

No reserve
863-Mile One-Owner 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca
Bid to $40,500 on 10/30/25

863-Mile One-Owner 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca

921-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR
Sold for $61,525 on 10/30/25

921-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR

532-Mile 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 45th Anniversary R-Tune
Bid to $56,500 on 10/30/25

532-Mile 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 45th Anniversary R-Tune

550cc-Powered 1967 Fiat 500F
Sold for $14,713 on 10/30/25

550cc-Powered 1967 Fiat 500F

No reserve
286-Mile 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR
Bid to $108,600 on 10/30/25

286-Mile 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR

Fuel-Injected 454-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe
Sold for $96,300 on 10/30/25

Fuel-Injected 454-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe

No reserve
10k-Mile One-Owner 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible
Sold for $42,051 on 10/30/25

10k-Mile One-Owner 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

No reserve
Fuel-Injected 383-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed
Sold for $36,915 on 10/30/25

Fuel-Injected 383-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
25k-Mile Lingenfelter Twin Turbo 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $28,890 on 10/30/25

25k-Mile Lingenfelter Twin Turbo 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve

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