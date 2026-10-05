Chevrolet Suburban
The Chevrolet Suburban is America's longest-running continuously produced nameplate, dating to 1935. Full-size SUV on a truck platform, the Suburban is capable of towing and hauling while seating for a full family.
Chevrolet Suburban auction results (16)
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1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454
34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado
502-Powered 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4
LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project
1992 Chevrolet K2500 Suburban Silverado 7.4L 4x4
454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Suburban Carryall 4x4
1984 Chevrolet K10 Suburban Silverado 5.7L 4x4
67k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4x4
34-Years-Owned 1985 Chevrolet C20 Suburban Silverado 7.4L
LS3-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4
1988 Chevrolet Cheyenne Suburban
Chevrolet Suburban classifieds (2)
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Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Suburban are there?
There are 12 generations of the Chevrolet Suburban: 1st generation (1935–40), 2nd generation (1941–46), 3rd generation (1947–55), 4th generation (1955–59), 5th generation (1960–66), 6th generation (1967–72), 7th generation (1973–91), 8th generation (1992–99), 9th generation (2000–06), 10th generation (2007–14), 11th generation (2015–20) and 12th generation (2021–present).
What is the most popular Chevrolet Suburban to buy?
The 1967–1972 4WD K-series Suburban with the 350 V8 is the top classic pick among enthusiasts. The 1999–06 Suburban 2500 with the 8.1L V8 is a workhorse favorite. The 2021-present Suburban High Country with the 6.2L V8 and magnetic ride is the modern luxury benchmark.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Suburban?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Suburbans. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Suburban?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Suburbans. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Suburban. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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