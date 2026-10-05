All makes and models

Chevrolet Suburban

The Chevrolet Suburban is America's longest-running continuously produced nameplate, dating to 1935. Full-size SUV on a truck platform, the Suburban is capable of towing and hauling while seating for a full family.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Chevrolet Suburban auction results (16)

1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454
Sold for $3,400 on 10/05/26

1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454

No reserve
34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado
Sold for $4,300 on 10/01/26

34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado

No reserve
502-Powered 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4
Sold for $10,433 on 09/04/26

502-Powered 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4

No reserve
LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door
Bid to $42,000 on 06/26/26

LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door

2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project
Sold for $14,445 on 06/15/26

2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project

No reserve
1992 Chevrolet K2500 Suburban Silverado 7.4L 4x4
Sold for $9,930 on 04/27/26

1992 Chevrolet K2500 Suburban Silverado 7.4L 4x4

No reserve
454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Suburban Carryall 4x4
Bid to $20,751 on 04/21/26

454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Suburban Carryall 4x4

1984 Chevrolet K10 Suburban Silverado 5.7L 4x4
Sold for $15,515 on 02/25/26

1984 Chevrolet K10 Suburban Silverado 5.7L 4x4

No reserve
67k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4x4
Bid to $6,800 on 02/16/26

67k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4x4

34-Years-Owned 1985 Chevrolet C20 Suburban Silverado 7.4L
Sold for $8,828 on 11/17/25

34-Years-Owned 1985 Chevrolet C20 Suburban Silverado 7.4L

No reserve
LS3-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4
Sold for $51,093 on 07/22/25

LS3-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4

No reserve
1988 Chevrolet Cheyenne Suburban
Bid to $3,100 on 07/03/25

1988 Chevrolet Cheyenne Suburban

View all 16Chevron right

Chevrolet Suburban classifieds (2)

1994 Chevrolet K1500 Suburban
Asking price $32,000

1994 Chevrolet K1500 Suburban

Classified
1956 chevrolet suburban
Asking price $50,000

1956 chevrolet suburban

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Suburban are there?

There are 12 generations of the Chevrolet Suburban: 1st generation (1935–40), 2nd generation (1941–46), 3rd generation (1947–55), 4th generation (1955–59), 5th generation (1960–66), 6th generation (1967–72), 7th generation (1973–91), 8th generation (1992–99), 9th generation (2000–06), 10th generation (2007–14), 11th generation (2015–20) and 12th generation (2021–present).

What is the most popular Chevrolet Suburban to buy?

The 1967–1972 4WD K-series Suburban with the 350 V8 is the top classic pick among enthusiasts. The 1999–06 Suburban 2500 with the 8.1L V8 is a workhorse favorite. The 2021-present Suburban High Country with the 6.2L V8 and magnetic ride is the modern luxury benchmark.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Suburban?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Suburbans. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Suburban?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Suburbans. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Suburban. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026