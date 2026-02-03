Chevrolet K1500
The Chevrolet K1500 is a four-wheel-drive half-ton Chevrolet pickup from the 1988–1999 GMT400 era. Popular for both off-road use and towing, with available 350 V8, the K1500 is a rugged, dependable workhorse of the modern truck era.
Chevrolet K1500 active auctions (1)
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Chevrolet K1500 auction results (8)
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1990 Chevrolet K1500 Sportside Pickup 4x4
1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 Pickup
1992 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4
1992 Chevrolet K1500 Blazer Silverado
1989 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Sportside 4x4
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2-Door 4×4
1998 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado
29k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
Chevrolet K1500 classifieds (2)
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Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet K1500 are there?
There are two generations of the Chevrolet K1500: first generation (1973–1987) and second generation GMT400 (1988–1999).
What is the most popular Chevrolet K1500 to buy?
The 1988–1998 K1500 with the 454 engine and Silverado trim is considered the most desirable configuration. The step-side short-bed with factory sport suspension is an enthusiast favorite. The 1992–99 Z71 off-road package trucks are popular with 4WD enthusiasts.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet K1500?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet K1500s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet K1500?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet K1500s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the K1500. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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