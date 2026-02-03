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Chevrolet K1500

The Chevrolet K1500 is a four-wheel-drive half-ton Chevrolet pickup from the 1988–1999 GMT400 era. Popular for both off-road use and towing, with available 350 V8, the K1500 is a rugged, dependable workhorse of the modern truck era.

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Chevrolet K1500 active auctions (1)

36-Years-Family-Owned 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4
1 dayBid $8,000

36-Years-Family-Owned 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4

Chevrolet K1500 auction results (8)

1990 Chevrolet K1500 Sportside Pickup 4x4
Sold for $14,445 on 03/02/26

1990 Chevrolet K1500 Sportside Pickup 4x4

1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 Pickup
Sold for $7,500 on 10/21/25

1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 Pickup

No reserve
1992 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4
Sold for $11,235 on 08/06/25

1992 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4

No reserve
1992 Chevrolet K1500 Blazer Silverado
Bid to $10,100 on 11/19/24

1992 Chevrolet K1500 Blazer Silverado

1989 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Sportside 4x4
Sold for $4,400 on 11/04/24

1989 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Sportside 4x4

No reserve
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2-Door 4×4
Withdrawn on 10/28/24

1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2-Door 4×4

No reserve
1998 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado
Sold for $11,000 on 08/16/24

1998 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado

29k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
Sold for $32,368 on 04/24/24

29k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

No reserve

Chevrolet K1500 classifieds (2)

1994 Chevrolet K1500 Suburban
Asking price $32,000

1994 Chevrolet K1500 Suburban

Classified
1993 Chevrolet K1500 Blazer
Asking price $18,000

1993 Chevrolet K1500 Blazer

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet K1500 are there?

There are two generations of the Chevrolet K1500: first generation (1973–1987) and second generation GMT400 (1988–1999).

What is the most popular Chevrolet K1500 to buy?

The 1988–1998 K1500 with the 454 engine and Silverado trim is considered the most desirable configuration. The step-side short-bed with factory sport suspension is an enthusiast favorite. The 1992–99 Z71 off-road package trucks are popular with 4WD enthusiasts.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet K1500?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet K1500s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet K1500?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet K1500s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the K1500. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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