Chevrolet Impala
The Impala, named after the African antelope seen in the car's logo, is a full-size car produced by Chevrolet. Impala served as Chevrolet's flagship car, originally debuting above the Bel Air. Reintroduced twice, the Impala has been produced across seven decades.
Chevrolet Impala active auctions (1)
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Chevrolet Impala auction results (46)
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34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed
1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
1996 Chevrolet Impala SS
1968 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan
350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible
1959 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 348
1967 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe Project
1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible 409/409 4-Speed
One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS
409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed
1964 Chevrolet Impala SS
25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409
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Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Impala are there?
There are 10 generations of Chevrolet Impala: 1st gen (1958), 2nd gen (195960), 3rd gen (196164), 4th gen (196570), 5th gen (197176), 6th gen (197785), 7th gen, known as the Impala SS (199496), 8th gen (200005), 9th gen (20062016), and 10th gen (201420).
What is the most popular Chevrolet Impala to buy?
Classic Impalas from 1961-69 could receive Chevrolet's famous Super Sport (SS) treatment, receiving big-block V-8 engines, performance suspension, and iconic styling. The SS came back in the '90s with the 1994-96 7th gen Impalas. The rarest Impalas are the classic Z11 racing editions from 1958-69.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Impala?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Chevrolet Impalas. Many enthusiasts on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Impala?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Impalas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Impala. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
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