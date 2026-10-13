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Chevrolet Impala

The Impala, named after the African antelope seen in the car's logo, is a full-size car produced by Chevrolet. Impala served as Chevrolet's flagship car, originally debuting above the Bel Air. Reintroduced twice, the Impala has been produced across seven decades.

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Chevrolet Impala active auctions (1)

Supercharged 6.2-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
9 daysBid $20,750

Supercharged 6.2-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe

Chevrolet Impala auction results (46)

34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed
Bid to $34,352 on 10/13/26

34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed

1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
Sold for $20,598 on 09/10/26

1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe

1996 Chevrolet Impala SS
Sold for $21,936 on 09/04/26

1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

No reserve
1968 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan
Sold for $6,500 on 08/31/26

1968 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan

No reserve
350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible
Sold for $45,903 on 08/26/26

350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible

1959 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 348
Bid to $65,500 on 08/20/26

1959 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 348

1967 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe Project
Sold for $19,260 on 08/07/26

1967 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe Project

No reserve
1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible 409/409 4-Speed
Bid to $75,000 on 08/06/26

1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible 409/409 4-Speed

One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS
Sold for $25,252 on 08/05/26

One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Bid to $41,562 on 07/14/26

409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed

1964 Chevrolet Impala SS
Sold for $32,100 on 07/08/26

1964 Chevrolet Impala SS

25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409
Sold for $66,875 on 07/07/26

25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409

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Chevrolet Impala classifieds (5)

2017 Chevrolet Impala
Asking price $20,600

2017 Chevrolet Impala

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Impala
Asking price $8,000

1966 Chevrolet Impala

Classified
1962 Chevrolet Impala
Asking price $55,500

1962 Chevrolet Impala

Classified
1958 Chevrolet Impala
Asking price $75,000

1958 Chevrolet Impala

Classified
1963 Chevrolet Impala
Asking price $50,000

1963 Chevrolet Impala

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Impala are there?

There are 10 generations of Chevrolet Impala: 1st gen (1958), 2nd gen (195960), 3rd gen (196164), 4th gen (196570), 5th gen (197176), 6th gen (197785), 7th gen, known as the Impala SS (199496), 8th gen (200005), 9th gen (20062016), and 10th gen (201420).

What is the most popular Chevrolet Impala to buy?

Classic Impalas from 1961-69 could receive Chevrolet's famous Super Sport (SS) treatment, receiving big-block V-8 engines, performance suspension, and iconic styling. The SS came back in the '90s with the 1994-96 7th gen Impalas. The rarest Impalas are the classic Z11 racing editions from 1958-69.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Impala?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Chevrolet Impalas. Many enthusiasts on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Impala?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Impalas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Impala. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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