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Chevrolet El Camino

General Motors debuted the Chevrolet El Camino as a coupe utility vehicle, but was classified as a pickup in the United States. Across five generations and nearly three decades, the El Camino developed a cult following.

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Chevrolet El Camino auction results (37)

One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino
Sold for $13,910 on 10/13/26

One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino

No reserve
1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista
Sold for $9,898 on 10/09/26

1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista

No reserve
1959 Chevrolet El Camino
Sold for $40,660 on 09/24/26

1959 Chevrolet El Camino

2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed
Sold for $22,500 on 09/17/26

2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed

One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino
Sold for $12,947 on 09/08/26

One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino

No reserve
1979 Chevrolet El Camino
Sold for $5,750 on 09/02/26

1979 Chevrolet El Camino

No reserve
1977 Chevrolet El Camino Classic
Sold for $3,700 on 09/02/26

1977 Chevrolet El Camino Classic

No reserve
1974 Chevrolet El Camino Classic
Sold for $10,700 on 08/31/26

1974 Chevrolet El Camino Classic

No reserve
LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino
Bid to $10,200 on 07/27/26

LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino

29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed
Sold for $21,400 on 06/08/26

29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed

1968 Chevrolet El Camino
Bid to $16,000 on 06/04/26

1968 Chevrolet El Camino

502-Powered 1969 Chevrolet El Camino
Bid to $23,500 on 05/29/26

502-Powered 1969 Chevrolet El Camino

View all 37Chevron right

Chevrolet El Camino classifieds (9)

1978 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $11,000

1978 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1982 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $15,000

1982 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1971 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $24,900

1971 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1968 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $45,000

1968 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1971 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $30,000

1971 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1972 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $50,000

1972 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1967 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $18,500

1967 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1987 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $15,000

1987 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified
1968 Chevrolet El Camino
Asking price $39,900

1968 Chevrolet El Camino

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet El Camino are there?

There are five generations of Chevrolet El Camino: first generation (1959-1960), second generation (1964-1967), third generation (1968-1972), fourth generation (1973-1977) and fifth generation (1978-1987).

What is the most popular Chevrolet El Camino to buy?

The 1970 El Camino SS 454 is the ultimate muscle example, featuring a 454-cubic-inch V8 with a reported 450 horsepower. Third generation (1968-72) El Caminos were based on the Chevelle platform, and introduce the SS (Super Sport) trim. First generation (1959-60) are celebrated for their 50s flamboyant styling.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet El Camino?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet El Caminos. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet El Camino?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet El Caminos. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the El Camino. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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