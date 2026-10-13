Chevrolet El Camino
General Motors debuted the Chevrolet El Camino as a coupe utility vehicle, but was classified as a pickup in the United States. Across five generations and nearly three decades, the El Camino developed a cult following.
Chevrolet El Camino auction results (37)
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One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino
1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista
1959 Chevrolet El Camino
2JZ-Powered 1971 Chevrolet El Camino 6-Speed
One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino
1979 Chevrolet El Camino
1977 Chevrolet El Camino Classic
1974 Chevrolet El Camino Classic
LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino
29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed
1968 Chevrolet El Camino
502-Powered 1969 Chevrolet El Camino
Chevrolet El Camino classifieds (9)
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- Newly listed
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1978 Chevrolet El Camino
1982 Chevrolet El Camino
1971 Chevrolet El Camino
1968 Chevrolet El Camino
1971 Chevrolet El Camino
1972 Chevrolet El Camino
1967 Chevrolet El Camino
1987 Chevrolet El Camino
1968 Chevrolet El Camino
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet El Camino are there?
There are five generations of Chevrolet El Camino: first generation (1959-1960), second generation (1964-1967), third generation (1968-1972), fourth generation (1973-1977) and fifth generation (1978-1987).
What is the most popular Chevrolet El Camino to buy?
The 1970 El Camino SS 454 is the ultimate muscle example, featuring a 454-cubic-inch V8 with a reported 450 horsepower. Third generation (1968-72) El Caminos were based on the Chevelle platform, and introduce the SS (Super Sport) trim. First generation (1959-60) are celebrated for their 50s flamboyant styling.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet El Camino?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet El Caminos. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet El Camino?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet El Caminos. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the El Camino. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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