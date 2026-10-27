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Chevrolet Chevelle

Chevrolet's Chevelle is a mid-sized car produced for three grenerations across 13 years with body styles that included coupes, sedans, convertibles and station wagons. The SS, or Super Sport, was the fastest mid-size Chevrolet available each year.

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Chevrolet Chevelle active auctions (3)

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
1 dayBid $21,000

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

No reserve
Modified 454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS
3 daysBid $13,250

Modified 454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS

454-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
3 daysBid $21,000

454-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Chevrolet Chevelle auction results (85)

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
Sold for $71,155 on 10/27/26

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

No reserve
1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Sold for $37,450 on 10/21/26

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

427-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 4-Speed
Sold for $58,850 on 10/06/26

427-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 4-Speed

No reserve
57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed
Sold for $107,000 on 10/05/26

57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed

LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod
Bid to $140,000 on 09/29/26

LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod

350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Sold for $38,520 on 09/23/26

350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
Bid to $41,000 on 09/16/26

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Sold for $43,603 on 09/10/26

454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

LS2-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Sold for $65,805 on 09/04/26

LS2-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

No reserve
Big Block V8-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Sold for $29,425 on 08/31/26

Big Block V8-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

No reserve
SS-Style 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Sold for $45,101 on 08/28/26

SS-Style 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

396-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Bid to $75,000 on 08/20/26

396-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe 4-Speed

View all 85Chevron right

Chevrolet Chevelle classifieds (17)

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $62,500

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $52,500

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $22,000

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1965 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $48,000

1965 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $58,000

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1964 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $33,500

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $43,000

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $85,000

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $125,000

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $36,900

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
1965 Chevrolet Chevelle / Malibu
Asking price $65,000

1965 Chevrolet Chevelle / Malibu

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle
Asking price $25,000

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle

Classified
View all 17Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Chevelle are there?

There are three generations of Chevelle: 1st generation (1964-1967), 2nd generation (1968-1972) and 3rd generation (1973-1977). The 3rd generation Chevelle's body style was featured in NASCAR competition from 1973-1977. The Malibu was top-of-the-line trim, and eventually replaced the Chevelle namplate.

What is the most popular trim of Chevrolet Chevelle to buy?

The Chevelle Super Sport, or SS, represents the pinnacle of muscle car performance for Chevelles. Following the SS success, many different engine options were available from the factory. Top-of-the-line Malibu trim would eventually replace the Chevlle nameplate altogether.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Chevelle?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Chevelles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Chevelle?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Chevelles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Chevelle. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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