Chevrolet Chevelle
Chevrolet's Chevelle is a mid-sized car produced for three grenerations across 13 years with body styles that included coupes, sedans, convertibles and station wagons. The SS, or Super Sport, was the fastest mid-size Chevrolet available each year.
Chevrolet Chevelle active auctions (3)
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Chevrolet Chevelle auction results (85)
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427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
427-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 4-Speed
57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed
LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod
350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
LS2-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Big Block V8-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
SS-Style 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
396-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Chevrolet Chevelle classifieds (17)
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1967 Chevrolet Chevelle
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
1965 Chevrolet Chevelle
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
1964 Chevrolet Chevelle
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
1965 Chevrolet Chevelle / Malibu
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Chevelle are there?
There are three generations of Chevelle: 1st generation (1964-1967), 2nd generation (1968-1972) and 3rd generation (1973-1977). The 3rd generation Chevelle's body style was featured in NASCAR competition from 1973-1977. The Malibu was top-of-the-line trim, and eventually replaced the Chevelle namplate.
What is the most popular trim of Chevrolet Chevelle to buy?
The Chevelle Super Sport, or SS, represents the pinnacle of muscle car performance for Chevelles. Following the SS success, many different engine options were available from the factory. Top-of-the-line Malibu trim would eventually replace the Chevlle nameplate altogether.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Chevelle?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Chevelles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Chevelle?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Chevelles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Chevelle. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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