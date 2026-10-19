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Cadillac Eldorado

Eldorado, meaning "the golden one", is a luxury car manufactured by Cadillac from 1952-2002. Named after an internal competition, Eldorado was selected to celebrate Cadillac's golden anniversary. Eldorado became synonymous with luxury and premium for Cadillac.

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Cadillac Eldorado active auctions (3)

One-Family-Owned 24k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz
2 daysBid $6,250

One-Family-Owned 24k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz

No reserve
1975 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
4 daysBid $7,500

1975 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
One-Owner, 44k-Mile 2000 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe
11 daysBid $900

One-Owner, 44k-Mile 2000 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe

No reserve

Cadillac Eldorado auction results (50)

43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $9,149 on 10/19/26

43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
Sold for $10,700 on 09/23/26

1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible

No reserve
1971 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $15,007 on 08/31/26

1971 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Coupe
Bid to $9,000 on 08/24/26

1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Coupe

22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $8,828 on 07/29/26

22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
60-Years-Family-Owned 1966 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $10,540 on 03/31/26

60-Years-Family-Owned 1966 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $59,920 on 03/25/26

1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
20-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $11,530 on 01/02/26

20-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Custom
Sold for $8,401 on 12/18/25

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Custom

No reserve
7k-Mile 1978 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
Bid to $14,500 on 12/08/25

7k-Mile 1978 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe

1985 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
Sold for $5,100 on 12/01/25

1985 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe

No reserve
69k-Mile 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
Sold for $5,300 on 11/03/25

69k-Mile 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe

No reserve
View all 50Chevron right

Cadillac Eldorado classifieds (6)

1959 Cadillac Eldorado
Asking price $529,000

1959 Cadillac Eldorado

Classified
1958 Cadillac Eldorado
Asking price $385,000

1958 Cadillac Eldorado

Classified
2002 Cadillac Eldorado
Asking price $10,000

2002 Cadillac Eldorado

Classified
1995 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Asking price $12,000

1995 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

Classified
1985 Cadillac Eldorado
Asking price $30,000

1985 Cadillac Eldorado

Classified
1977 Cadillac Eldorado
Asking price $25,900

1977 Cadillac Eldorado

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Cadillac Eldorado are there?

There are 12 generations of Cadillac Eldorado: 1st gen (1953), 2nd gen (195456), 3rd gen (195758), 4th gen (195960), 5th gen (196162), 6th gen (196364), 7th gen (196566), 8th gen (196770), 9th gen (197178), 10th gen (197985), 11th gen (198691), and 12th gen (199202).

What is the most popular Cadillac Eldorado to buy?

The highest trim of classic Cadillac Eldorados were the Biarritz (convertible) and Seville (hardtop). These were born in the golden age of fins and chrome. Modern examples are headlined by the Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) and Eldorado Sport Coupe (ESC). The ETC had the high-output 300-hp V-8 engine.

Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Eldorado?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Eldorados. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Eldorado?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Eldorados. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Eldorado. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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