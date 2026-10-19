Cadillac Eldorado
Eldorado, meaning "the golden one", is a luxury car manufactured by Cadillac from 1952-2002. Named after an internal competition, Eldorado was selected to celebrate Cadillac's golden anniversary. Eldorado became synonymous with luxury and premium for Cadillac.
Cadillac Eldorado active auctions (3)
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Cadillac Eldorado auction results (50)
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43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
1971 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Coupe
22-Years-Owned 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible
60-Years-Family-Owned 1966 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
20-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Custom
7k-Mile 1978 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
1985 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
69k-Mile 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
Cadillac Eldorado classifieds (6)
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1959 Cadillac Eldorado
1958 Cadillac Eldorado
2002 Cadillac Eldorado
1995 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
1985 Cadillac Eldorado
1977 Cadillac Eldorado
Additional information
How many generations of Cadillac Eldorado are there?
There are 12 generations of Cadillac Eldorado: 1st gen (1953), 2nd gen (195456), 3rd gen (195758), 4th gen (195960), 5th gen (196162), 6th gen (196364), 7th gen (196566), 8th gen (196770), 9th gen (197178), 10th gen (197985), 11th gen (198691), and 12th gen (199202).
What is the most popular Cadillac Eldorado to buy?
The highest trim of classic Cadillac Eldorados were the Biarritz (convertible) and Seville (hardtop). These were born in the golden age of fins and chrome. Modern examples are headlined by the Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) and Eldorado Sport Coupe (ESC). The ETC had the high-output 300-hp V-8 engine.
Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Eldorado?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Eldorados. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Eldorado?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Eldorados. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Eldorado. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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