All makes and models

Buick Special

The Buick Special is an entry-level Buick of the early 1960s, notable for having the first American aluminum V8, a 215 cubic-inch unit.

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Buick Special auction results (9)

26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton
Bid to $25,500 on 10/23/26

26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton

1947 Buick Series 40 Special Sedan
Sold for $3,650 on 10/12/26

1947 Buick Series 40 Special Sedan

No reserve
48-Years-Owned 1956 Buick Special Convertible
Sold for $39,055 on 10/01/26

48-Years-Owned 1956 Buick Special Convertible

1955 Buick Special 2-Door Tourback Sedan
Sold for $9,095 on 12/03/25

1955 Buick Special 2-Door Tourback Sedan

No reserve
Two-Owner 1939 Buick 41 Special Four-Door Touring Sedan
Sold for $7,758 on 07/30/25

Two-Owner 1939 Buick 41 Special Four-Door Touring Sedan

No reserve
1956 Buick Special Convertible Conversion
Sold for $32,368 on 03/21/25

1956 Buick Special Convertible Conversion

No reserve
1937 Buick Special Model 46C Five-Passenger Convertible Phaeton
Sold for $15,248 on 02/26/25

1937 Buick Special Model 46C Five-Passenger Convertible Phaeton

No reserve
1957 Buick Riviera Special Two-Door Hardtop
Sold for $21,400 on 10/01/24

1957 Buick Riviera Special Two-Door Hardtop

No reserve
1937 Buick Special Series 40 Four-Door Sedan Plain Back Hot Rod
Sold for $18,993 on 06/10/24

1937 Buick Special Series 40 Four-Door Sedan Plain Back Hot Rod

Buick Special classifieds (4)

1938 Buick Special
Asking price $2,000

1938 Buick Special

Classified
1957 Buick Special
Asking price $22,500

1957 Buick Special

Classified
1956 Buick Special
Asking price $45,000

1956 Buick Special

Classified
1939 Buick Special 40
Asking price $11,000

1939 Buick Special 40

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Buick Special are there?

There were four generations of the Buick Special: first generation (1938–1958), second generation (1961–1963), third generation (1964–1969) and fourth generation (1970–1972).

What is the most popular Buick Special to buy?

The 1961–63 Special with the original aluminum 215 V8, especially the Skylark trim, is considered the most collectible for its engineering rarity. The 1964–65 Special Skylark Gran Sport with the 401 Nailhead V8 is the top performance variant in the entire Special lineup.

Where is the best place to buy a Buick Special?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Specials. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Buick Special?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Specials. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Special. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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