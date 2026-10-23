Buick Special
The Buick Special is an entry-level Buick of the early 1960s, notable for having the first American aluminum V8, a 215 cubic-inch unit.
Buick Special auction results (9)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton
1947 Buick Series 40 Special Sedan
48-Years-Owned 1956 Buick Special Convertible
1955 Buick Special 2-Door Tourback Sedan
Two-Owner 1939 Buick 41 Special Four-Door Touring Sedan
1956 Buick Special Convertible Conversion
1937 Buick Special Model 46C Five-Passenger Convertible Phaeton
1957 Buick Riviera Special Two-Door Hardtop
1937 Buick Special Series 40 Four-Door Sedan Plain Back Hot Rod
Buick Special classifieds (4)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Buick Special are there?
There were four generations of the Buick Special: first generation (1938–1958), second generation (1961–1963), third generation (1964–1969) and fourth generation (1970–1972).
What is the most popular Buick Special to buy?
The 1961–63 Special with the original aluminum 215 V8, especially the Skylark trim, is considered the most collectible for its engineering rarity. The 1964–65 Special Skylark Gran Sport with the 401 Nailhead V8 is the top performance variant in the entire Special lineup.
Where is the best place to buy a Buick Special?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Specials. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Buick Special?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Specials. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Special. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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