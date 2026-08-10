Buick Skylark
The Buick Skylark is a compact and mid-size Buick sold across multiple generations. The 1953 Skylark was a limited-edition convertible show car, and the Gran Sport variant offered a 400 or 455 V8 for serious muscle.
Buick Skylark active auctions (1)
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Buick Skylark auction results (11)
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One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop
1970 Buick Skylark Custom Sport Coupe
37-Years-Owned Modified 1967 Buick Skylark Sport Coupe
27-Years-Owned 1969 Buick Skylark GS 400 Stage 1 4-Speed Project
1964 Buick Skylark Convertible
1964 Buick Skylark Convertible
1970 Buick Skylark Convertible GSX Tribute
1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Hardtop Coupe
455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible
455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible
1954 Buick Skylark
Additional information
How many generations of Buick Skylark are there?
There were five generations of the Buick Skylark: first generation (1953–1954), second generation (1961–1963), third generation (1964–1972), fourth generation (1975–1979) and fifth generation (1980–1998).
What is the most popular Buick Skylark to buy?
The 1953 Skylark convertible, hand-built with a custom body, is the most valuable Skylark with only 1,690 produced. The 1966–67 Skylark Gran Sport with the 401 or 400 V8 is the top muscle variant, and is especially desirable in convertible form.
Where is the best place to buy a Buick Skylark?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Skylarks. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Buick Skylark?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Skylarks. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Skylark. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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