All makes and models

Buick Skylark

The Buick Skylark is a compact and mid-size Buick sold across multiple generations. The 1953 Skylark was a limited-edition convertible show car, and the Gran Sport variant offered a 400 or 455 V8 for serious muscle.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Buick Skylark active auctions (1)

15-Years-Family-Owned 455-Powered 1970 Buick Skylark Coupe
11 daysBid $7,750

15-Years-Family-Owned 455-Powered 1970 Buick Skylark Coupe

Buick Skylark auction results (11)

One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop
Sold for $7,250 on 10/08/26

One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop

No reserve
1970 Buick Skylark Custom Sport Coupe
Sold for $14,873 on 08/31/26

1970 Buick Skylark Custom Sport Coupe

No reserve
37-Years-Owned Modified 1967 Buick Skylark Sport Coupe
Sold for $16,050 on 05/15/26

37-Years-Owned Modified 1967 Buick Skylark Sport Coupe

27-Years-Owned 1969 Buick Skylark GS 400 Stage 1 4-Speed Project
Bid to $15,750 on 02/03/26

27-Years-Owned 1969 Buick Skylark GS 400 Stage 1 4-Speed Project

1964 Buick Skylark Convertible
Sold for $9,336 on 11/07/25

1964 Buick Skylark Convertible

No reserve
1964 Buick Skylark Convertible
Sold for $7,000 on 09/10/25

1964 Buick Skylark Convertible

No reserve
1970 Buick Skylark Convertible GSX Tribute
Sold for $34,240 on 08/27/25

1970 Buick Skylark Convertible GSX Tribute

No reserve
1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Hardtop Coupe
Sold for $26,750 on 08/01/25

1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible
Sold for $33,438 on 06/23/25

455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible

No reserve
455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible
Bid to $25,500 on 12/23/24

455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible

1954 Buick Skylark
Sold for $75,435 on 08/23/24

1954 Buick Skylark

No reserve

Additional information

How many generations of Buick Skylark are there?

There were five generations of the Buick Skylark: first generation (1953–1954), second generation (1961–1963), third generation (1964–1972), fourth generation (1975–1979) and fifth generation (1980–1998).

What is the most popular Buick Skylark to buy?

The 1953 Skylark convertible, hand-built with a custom body, is the most valuable Skylark with only 1,690 produced. The 1966–67 Skylark Gran Sport with the 401 or 400 V8 is the top muscle variant, and is especially desirable in convertible form.

Where is the best place to buy a Buick Skylark?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Skylarks. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Buick Skylark?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Skylarks. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Skylark. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026