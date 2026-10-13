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Buick Regal

The Buick Regal is a mid-size personal luxury coupe and sedan known for its refined V6 power. The turbocharged 1982–1987 Grand National and GNX variants became legendary performance cars for enthusiasts.

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Buick Regal auction results (14)

1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited
Sold for $20,865 on 10/13/26

1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited

2002 Buick Regal LS
Sold for $3,128 on 09/04/26

2002 Buick Regal LS

No reserve
175-Mile 1997 Buick Regal GS
Sold for $19,795 on 09/01/26

175-Mile 1997 Buick Regal GS

No reserve
30-Years-Owned 1987 Buick Grand National
Sold for $40,125 on 12/03/25

30-Years-Owned 1987 Buick Grand National

1-Of-525 1985 Buick Regal T-Type WH1 Designer’s Package
Sold for $14,178 on 11/20/25

1-Of-525 1985 Buick Regal T-Type WH1 Designer’s Package

No reserve
30k-Mile 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T
Sold for $33,289 on 10/01/25

30k-Mile 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T

35k-Mile 1982 Buick Grand National
Sold for $28,355 on 08/27/25

35k-Mile 1982 Buick Grand National

No reserve
1981 Buick Regal Pace Car Edition
Sold for $15,248 on 08/26/25

1981 Buick Regal Pace Car Edition

No reserve
Single-Owner 1987 Buick Regal Grand National
Sold for $53,500 on 07/23/25

Single-Owner 1987 Buick Regal Grand National

No reserve
Single-Owner 12k-Mile 1987 Buick Turbo-T WE4
Sold for $55,105 on 07/18/25

Single-Owner 12k-Mile 1987 Buick Turbo-T WE4

54k-Mile 1987 Buick GNX
Sold for $149,800 on 05/29/25

54k-Mile 1987 Buick GNX

No reserve
Turbocharged 1979 Buick Regal Sport Coupe
Sold for $6,250 on 02/21/25

Turbocharged 1979 Buick Regal Sport Coupe

No reserve
View all 14Chevron right

Buick Regal classifieds (1)

1977 Buick Regal
Asking price $15,900

1977 Buick Regal

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Buick Regal are there?

There were six generations of the Buick Regal: first generation (1973–1977), second generation (1978–1981), third generation (1982–1987), fourth generation (1988–1996), fifth generation (2011–2017) and sixth generation (2018–2020).

What is the most popular Buick Regal to buy?

The 1987 Grand National GNX is the most valuable Regal with only 547 made. Turbo T-Types from 1983–1987 are collectible for performance heritage as well.

Where is the best place to buy a Buick Regal?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Regals. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Buick Regal?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Regals. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Regal. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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