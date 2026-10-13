Buick Regal
The Buick Regal is a mid-size personal luxury coupe and sedan known for its refined V6 power. The turbocharged 1982–1987 Grand National and GNX variants became legendary performance cars for enthusiasts.
Buick Regal auction results (14)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited
2002 Buick Regal LS
175-Mile 1997 Buick Regal GS
30-Years-Owned 1987 Buick Grand National
1-Of-525 1985 Buick Regal T-Type WH1 Designer’s Package
30k-Mile 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T
35k-Mile 1982 Buick Grand National
1981 Buick Regal Pace Car Edition
Single-Owner 1987 Buick Regal Grand National
Single-Owner 12k-Mile 1987 Buick Turbo-T WE4
54k-Mile 1987 Buick GNX
Turbocharged 1979 Buick Regal Sport Coupe
Buick Regal classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Buick Regal are there?
There were six generations of the Buick Regal: first generation (1973–1977), second generation (1978–1981), third generation (1982–1987), fourth generation (1988–1996), fifth generation (2011–2017) and sixth generation (2018–2020).
What is the most popular Buick Regal to buy?
The 1987 Grand National GNX is the most valuable Regal with only 547 made. Turbo T-Types from 1983–1987 are collectible for performance heritage as well.
Where is the best place to buy a Buick Regal?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Regals. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Buick Regal?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Regals. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Regal. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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