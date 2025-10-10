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Austin Mini Cooper

The Austin Mini Cooper is an iconic British compact with front-wheel drive and a transverse engine, designed by Alec Issigonis in 1959. The Cooper S variant is known for its racing heritage.

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Austin Mini Cooper auction results (2)

1987 Austin Mini Cooper
Sold for $9,844 on 10/10/25

1987 Austin Mini Cooper

No reserve
1967 Austin Mini Cooper S Mark 1
Sold for $25,875 on 08/13/25

1967 Austin Mini Cooper S Mark 1

Austin Mini Cooper classifieds (1)

1971 Austin Mini Cooper
Asking price $15,900

1971 Austin Mini Cooper

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Austin Mini Cooper are there?

There are three generations of Austin Mini Cooper: Mk I (1959-1967), Mk II (1967-1970) and Mk III (1970-2000)

What is the most popular Austin Mini Cooper to buy?

The Austin Mini Cooper Mk I (997cc/998cc) is most popular among enthusiasts, introduced in 1961 with front disc brakes and more powerful engine. The Mini Cooper S was the ultimate high-performance, known for its iconic Monte Carlo Rally wins.

Where is the best place to buy an Austin Mini Cooper?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Austin Mini Coopers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell an Austin Mini Cooper?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Austin Mini Coopers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cooper. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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