Austin Mini
The Austin Mini is an iconic British compact with front-wheel drive and a transverse engine, designed by Alec Issigonis in 1959.
Austin Mini auction results (7)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1979 Austin Mini Convertible Conversion
1965 Austin Mini Countryman
1979 Austin Mini 1000
1987 Austin Mini Cooper
1967 Austin Mini Cooper S Mark 1
1967 Austin Mini MK II Saloon
1967 Austin Mini Van
Austin Mini classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Austin Mini are there?
There are seven generation of Austin Mini: Mk I (1959-1967), Mk II (1967-1970), Mk III (1969-1976), Mk IV (1976-1983), Mk V (1984-1990), Mk VI (1990-1996), Mk VII (1996-2000)
What is the most popular Austin Mini to buy?
The Mk I Mini Cooper and Cooper S are among the most popular with enthusiasts, due to their performance and racing heritage. The Austin Mini, which debuted as the economy line, is a great entry point for enthusiasts.
Where is the best place to buy an Austin Mini?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Austin Minis. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell an Austin Mini?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Austin Minis. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cooper. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25