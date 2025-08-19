Inside the Porsche Workshop (Lot 20)

The Autobahn Speed Collection
No reserve
20 days
$200
Inside the Porsche Workshop (Lot 20)
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All photos (21)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 7:50 PM UTC

Seller
Mileage indicated0 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part workshop equipment, part technical curiosity, and part Porsche display collection, Inside the Porsche Workshop brings together seven varied items from The Autobahn Speed Collection. The lot comprises: 

  • Item 29 – Porsche 917/20 Pink Pig Barrel Seat 

  • Item 30 – Porsche Heigo Aluminum Roll Cage 

  • Item 33 – 1970s Webster Porsche Air Compressor Pump 

  • Item 34 – Porsche 911 R Engine Grille Display Piece 

  • Item 35 – Porsche KKK K24 Turbocharger Cutaway 

  • Item 37 – Assorted Porsche Parts 

  • Item 47 – Gunterwerks Clock 

The assortment ranges from functional-style workshop and vehicle components to decorative and educational display pieces. The Pink Pig barrel seat draws inspiration from Porsche’s famous 917/20 racing livery, while the KKK K24 turbocharger cutaway is intended as a technical display piece rather than as a serviceable turbocharger. Also included are an older air compressor with accompanying literature, a Porsche 911 R-themed grille display, a Gunterwerks clock, an aluminum roll-cage assembly, and a broad assortment of loose Porsche-related parts and hardware. 

All items are offered in used condition and display varying degrees of age, prior installation, handling, storage wear, dirt, oxidation, scratches, finish deterioration, and other cosmetic imperfections. No representation is made regarding the fitment, completeness, structural integrity, originality, functionality, or suitability of any vehicle-related component in this lot.

In particular, the Heigo aluminum roll cage is an aged competition-style component of unknown installation and service history. Although it is believed to relate to a Porsche 911 application, its exact model fitment has not been independently confirmed. It should not be installed or relied upon for occupant protection without professional inspection, dimensional verification, and confirmation of suitability for the intended vehicle and use. Likewise, the Webster air compressor and other mechanical or electrical items have not been tested for operation unless specifically stated. T

he KKK K24 cutaway is a display item and should not be considered a functioning replacement component. Item 37 is a true mixed assortment of parts, trim pieces, hardware, and related components. Individual pieces have not been fully identified or evaluated for completeness, originality, condition, or application.

Prospective bidders should rely on the complete image gallery and their own inspection when evaluating the contents of this grouping. Because of the variety and uncertain service history of several components, the photographs should be considered an important part of the description for identification and general condition only. Fitment, function, and suitability for any intended use should be independently verified by the buyer. An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is particularly encouraged prior to bidding. 

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection 

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied. 

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations.

Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. 

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items. 

Taxes & Fees: 

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions. 

Invoicing: 

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026. 

Shipping: 

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. 

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918. 

Legal Notice: 

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Inside the Porsche Workshop (Lot 20) · No reserve

Current bid
DannyMcCartney_up0i
DannyMcCartney_up0i
$200
Seller
Ray_Shaffer
Ray_Shaffer
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 7:50 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,101

Comments & bids

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DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 8 at 7:39 PM
$200bid placed 
Softarga's avatar
Softarga
Sep 7 at 4:04 PM
$100bid placed 

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