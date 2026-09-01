The Autobahn Speed Collection

If the Nürburgring is the ultimate track for performance automakers, the Autobahn is the ultimate pedestrian highway. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Autobahn Speed Collection, an inaugural assembly of Porsche cars, memorabilia, and automotive history that reflects why German automotive engineering is so widely celebrated today.

The Autobahn Speed Collection header image

If the Nürburgring is the ultimate track for performance automakers, the Autobahn is the ultimate pedestrian highway. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Autobahn Speed Collection, an inaugural assembly of Porsche cars, memorabilia, and automotive history that reflects why German automotive engineering is so widely celebrated today.

Active auctions (27)

Porsche Bike S (Lot 1)
19 daysBid $1,750

Porsche Bike S (Lot 1)

No reserve
Porsche Bike S (Lot 2)
19 daysBid $400

Porsche Bike S (Lot 2)

No reserve
Porsche Bike FS (Lot 3)
19 daysBid $400

Porsche Bike FS (Lot 3)

No reserve
Porsche Bike S (Lot 4)
19 daysBid $350

Porsche Bike S (Lot 4)

No reserve
Porsche Bike FS (Lot 5)
19 daysBid $450

Porsche Bike FS (Lot 5)

No reserve
Porsche Bike S (Lot 6)
19 daysBid $600

Porsche Bike S (Lot 6)

No reserve
1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)
19 daysBid $58,500

1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)

Porsche Bike FS (Lot 7)
19 daysBid $500

Porsche Bike FS (Lot 7)

No reserve
Porsche Bike S (Lot 8)
19 daysBid $500

Porsche Bike S (Lot 8)

No reserve
Porsche Bike S (Lot 9)
19 daysBid $750

Porsche Bike S (Lot 9)

No reserve
Porsche Competition Wheels (Lot 10)
19 daysBid $1,600

Porsche Competition Wheels (Lot 10)

No reserve
Porsche Competition Seating (Lot 11)
19 daysBid $1,000

Porsche Competition Seating (Lot 11)

No reserve
Porsche Steering Wheels (Lot 12)
19 daysBid $400

Porsche Steering Wheels (Lot 12)

No reserve
26-Years-Owned 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster Race Car (Lot 13a)
19 daysBid $45,000

26-Years-Owned 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster Race Car (Lot 13a)

The Porsche Library (Lot 13)
19 daysBid $1,250

The Porsche Library (Lot 13)

No reserve
Factory, Dealer and Foreign Book and Ephemera Archive (Lot 14)
19 daysBid $500

Factory, Dealer and Foreign Book and Ephemera Archive (Lot 14)

No reserve
Porsche 911 SC RS Spark 1:43 Model Collection (Lot 15)
19 daysBid $200

Porsche 911 SC RS Spark 1:43 Model Collection (Lot 15)

No reserve
Porsche Icon Scale Models (Lot 16)
20 daysBid $220

Porsche Icon Scale Models (Lot 16)

No reserve
Porsche Evolution Scale Models (Lot 17)
20 daysBid $200

Porsche Evolution Scale Models (Lot 17)

No reserve
Porsche Poster Art (Lot 18)
20 daysBid $350

Porsche Poster Art (Lot 18)

No reserve
1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)
20 daysBid $38,500

1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)

Porsche Poster Archive (Lot 19)
20 daysBid $500

Porsche Poster Archive (Lot 19)

No reserve
Inside the Porsche Workshop (Lot 20)
20 daysBid $200

Inside the Porsche Workshop (Lot 20)

No reserve
Porsche Parts & Accessories (Lot 21)
20 daysBid $250

Porsche Parts & Accessories (Lot 21)

No reserve
For the Porsche Enthusiast (Lot 22)
20 daysBid $220

For the Porsche Enthusiast (Lot 22)

No reserve
The Porsche Clubs Archive (Lot 23)
20 daysBid $200

The Porsche Clubs Archive (Lot 23)

No reserve
1980 Porsche 924 Turbo GT "Monte Carlo" (Lot 23a)
20 daysBid $33,333

1980 Porsche 924 Turbo GT "Monte Carlo" (Lot 23a)

No reserve

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