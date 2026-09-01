The Autobahn Speed Collection
If the Nürburgring is the ultimate track for performance automakers, the Autobahn is the ultimate pedestrian highway. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Autobahn Speed Collection, an inaugural assembly of Porsche cars, memorabilia, and automotive history that reflects why German automotive engineering is so widely celebrated today.
If the Nürburgring is the ultimate track for performance automakers, the Autobahn is the ultimate pedestrian highway. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Autobahn Speed Collection, an inaugural assembly of Porsche cars, memorabilia, and automotive history that reflects why German automotive engineering is so widely celebrated today.
Active auctions (27)
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19 daysBid $1,750
Porsche Bike S (Lot 1)
No reserve
19 daysBid $400
Porsche Bike S (Lot 2)
No reserve
19 daysBid $400
Porsche Bike FS (Lot 3)
No reserve
19 daysBid $350
Porsche Bike S (Lot 4)
No reserve
19 daysBid $450
Porsche Bike FS (Lot 5)
No reserve
19 daysBid $600
Porsche Bike S (Lot 6)
No reserve
19 daysBid $58,500
1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)
19 daysBid $500
Porsche Bike FS (Lot 7)
No reserve
19 daysBid $500
Porsche Bike S (Lot 8)
No reserve
19 daysBid $750
Porsche Bike S (Lot 9)
No reserve
19 daysBid $1,600
Porsche Competition Wheels (Lot 10)
No reserve
19 daysBid $1,000
Porsche Competition Seating (Lot 11)
No reserve
19 daysBid $400
Porsche Steering Wheels (Lot 12)
No reserve
19 daysBid $45,000
26-Years-Owned 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster Race Car (Lot 13a)
19 daysBid $1,250
The Porsche Library (Lot 13)
No reserve
19 daysBid $500
Factory, Dealer and Foreign Book and Ephemera Archive (Lot 14)
No reserve
19 daysBid $200
Porsche 911 SC RS Spark 1:43 Model Collection (Lot 15)
No reserve
20 daysBid $220
Porsche Icon Scale Models (Lot 16)
No reserve
20 daysBid $200
Porsche Evolution Scale Models (Lot 17)
No reserve
20 daysBid $350
Porsche Poster Art (Lot 18)
No reserve
20 daysBid $38,500
1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)
20 daysBid $500
Porsche Poster Archive (Lot 19)
No reserve
20 daysBid $200
Inside the Porsche Workshop (Lot 20)
No reserve
20 daysBid $250
Porsche Parts & Accessories (Lot 21)
No reserve
20 daysBid $220
For the Porsche Enthusiast (Lot 22)
No reserve
20 daysBid $200
The Porsche Clubs Archive (Lot 23)
No reserve
20 daysBid $33,333
1980 Porsche 924 Turbo GT "Monte Carlo" (Lot 23a)
No reserve