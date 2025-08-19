Description

Bringing together seven separate inventory groupings, this substantial assortment of Porsche and BBS wheels spans both competition-oriented and road-car applications and forms the wheel collection within The Autobahn Speed Collection. The lot comprises:

Item 93 – Set of Three-Piece BBS Race Wheels

Item 94 – Set of Porsche Road Car Custom-Width 16-Inch Fuchs Wheels

Item 95 – Three Porsche Fuchs Wheels, comprising two 7x15 wheels and one 6x15 wheel

Item 96 – Set 1 Porsche BBS Race Wheels

Item 97 – Set 2 Porsche BBS Race Wheels

Item 98 – Set 3 Porsche BBS Race Wheels

Item 99 – Pair of Porsche BBS Wheels

Among the pieces are multi-piece BBS mesh-style wheels as well as traditional Porsche Fuchs-style wheels, providing an interesting cross-section of period Porsche road and competition wheel design. Some wheels retain mounted tires, including racing tires as shown in the accompanying photographs.

Visible manufacturer, casting, production, and dimensional markings vary among the individual pieces and should be reviewed closely in the complete image gallery. All of the wheels are offered in used condition and display varying degrees of age, oxidation, finish deterioration, staining, scratches, wear, and other cosmetic imperfections. Certain pieces would benefit from cleaning and refinishing. The age, structural condition, dimensional accuracy, prior repair history, and continued serviceability of the wheels have not been independently evaluated. Likewise, any tires presently mounted are included as found and should not be presumed suitable for continued use.

Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace have not tested these wheels for structural integrity, runout, cracks, air retention, or suitability for any particular vehicle or competition application. Fitment should be independently confirmed by the buyer. Because several of these wheels are competition-oriented components of unknown service history, professional inspection and any necessary refurbishment are strongly recommended before installation or use.

Prospective bidders should carefully study the complete photographic record for the individual wheels, markings, mounted tires, condition, and included pieces. Given the nature, age, and intended use of these components, an in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is particularly encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied. This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.