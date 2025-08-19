Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

This varied assortment of eight steering wheels brings together Porsche road, competition, and enthusiast-oriented pieces spanning several eras and forms the steering-wheel collection within The Autobahn Speed Collection. The lot comprises:

Item 8 – 1970s Momo Steering Wheel

Item 9 – Momo Jacky Ickx Model Steering Wheel

Item 10 – Porsche Motorsport Romax Steering Wheel

Item 11 – Magnus Walker Momo Steering Wheel

Item 12 – 1990s Porsche Carrera Cup Nürburgring Momo Steering Wheel

Item 13 – 1990s Porsche Sparco Steering Wheel

Item 14 – Porsche 924 Steering Wheel

Item 15 – Porsche 911/912 Steering Wheel

The assortment includes both leather-rimmed and competition-style three-spoke wheels, with manufacturer markings and other identifying details visible on individual examples.

Among them is the Momo Jacky Ickx model wheel, identified by its period signature graphic and Momo branding. While no claim is made that this wheel was owned or used by Jacky Ickx personally, the driver's endorsement was heavily marketed in period.

The accompanying photographs should be reviewed closely for construction, markings, mounting patterns, finishes, and other characteristics specific to each wheel. All eight steering wheels are offered in used condition and none are accompanied by original packaging. They have been stored loosely and display varying degrees of age and prior use, including wear to leather and rim surfaces, scratches, finish deterioration, handling marks, and other cosmetic imperfections. Certain pieces may have been refinished, re-covered, modified, or fitted with non-original components during their service lives; no representation is made that each remains exactly as originally manufactured or supplied.

Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace have not independently verified the originality, period application, dimensional specifications, or vehicle fitment of every steering wheel or mounting pattern represented in the lot. Hubs, horn buttons, fasteners, adapters, and other installation hardware should be considered included only where specifically shown in the complete photographic record.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to study all photographs carefully to evaluate the individual wheels, manufacturer markings, condition, included hardware, and apparent configuration. Fitment and suitability for any intended vehicle should be independently confirmed before installation. An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied. This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.