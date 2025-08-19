Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A wide-ranging assortment of scale models tracing Porsche design, road-car development, and competition history across multiple generations, Porsche Evolution Models brings together Items 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, 109, 113, 117, 118, 120, 124, 125, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, and 141 from The Autobahn Speed Collection.

The collection spans numerous eras and subjects, with models representing early Porsche sports cars, 356 and 911 variants, competition and endurance racers, Turbo models, open-top cars, modern performance Porsches, and several related automotive subjects. A small number retain display cases or bases, while most are offered loose and without original boxes or manufacturer packaging.

These models are not being represented as new, new-old-stock, or concours-grade collectibles. They have been handled, displayed, stored, and transported over time and show varying degrees of wear. Some examples may exhibit dust, scratches, paint wear, loosened trim, detached or missing mirrors, wings, antennas, or other small components, along with other age- or handling-related imperfections.

The models were photographed prior to their transportation to Savannah, Georgia. Although the photographs remain useful for identifying the individual models and their general condition, minor changes may have occurred during subsequent handling and transport. In particular, small and fragile exterior components such as mirrors, antennas, trim pieces, or wings may have become loosened, detached, damaged, or lost after photography. Accordingly, the photographs should not be relied upon as a guarantee of the precise condition of every model at the time of sale.

The lot is offered in its current physical condition at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah. Prospective bidders should therefore understand that, in isolated instances, the as-sold condition of an individual model may differ slightly from its appearance in the accompanying photographs.

Rather than a uniformly presentation-grade boxed collection, this lot is best viewed as an enjoyable visual survey of Porsche evolution for display in a garage, office, workshop, library, or other enthusiast space.

Some models represented remain readily available in the marketplace, while others are older or out-of-production subjects that may require more effort to locate individually. No representation is made regarding rarity, exact production date, scale, completeness, or originality of packaging unless specifically stated.

Because of the number and variety of models included, prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to explore the complete image gallery for identification and general condition and, whenever possible, to inspect the lot in person before bidding. An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is particularly encouraged for bidders concerned with the condition or completeness of any specific model.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.