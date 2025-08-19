Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A varied collection of Porsche poster material spanning road cars, competition history, and the broader visual history of the marque, Porsche Poster Archive brings together Items 149, 150, 151, and 152 from The Autobahn Speed Collection.

Unlike the mounted display pieces offered in Lot 18, the 66 posters in this collection are currently unmounted. They have been previously handled, stored, and in some cases displayed, and are offered in used condition rather than as pristine archival examples.

Condition varies throughout the collection and may include edge and corner wear, creasing, handling marks, surface wear, discoloration, small tears, folds, waviness, or other age- and storage-related imperfections. No representation is made that any poster remains in original, unused, or collector-grade condition, or that original tubes, sleeves, packaging, or other protective materials are included unless specifically shown.

The assortment is best viewed as an archive of Porsche imagery with strong decorative and enthusiast appeal, suitable for future framing, display, or preservation according to the buyer’s preference.

Because the individual posters vary in age, size, subject matter, and condition, prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to study the complete image gallery carefully. The photographs should be considered an important part of the description for identifying individual pieces, visible condition, and other details.

An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.