Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A colorful assortment of Porsche poster art spanning road cars, competition history, major racing victories, and enthusiast events, Porsche Poster Art brings together Items 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, and 147 from The Autobahn Speed Collection.

The collection includes numerous Porsche-themed posters representing decades of road and motorsport history, with subjects ranging from endurance racing and Porsche Cup competition to historic road cars, model retrospectives, and enthusiast gatherings. Many of the pieces have been mounted to backing material and were previously displayed as part of the collection.

These posters are not being represented as pristine, unmounted archival examples or as new pieces preserved in their original shipping tubes. They show varying degrees of prior display, handling, mounting, and storage wear. Condition may include edge and corner wear, surface marks, fading, creasing, discoloration, adhesive or mounting residue, minor losses, and other age-related imperfections. The type and permanence of the backing or mounting method used on individual pieces has not been independently evaluated.

A particular highlight is Item 144, a Porsche Rennsport Reunion IV poster from the 2011 event at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca bearing numerous apparent driver and participant signatures across its surface. The signatures have not been independently authenticated by Broad Arrow or Hagerty Marketplace, and prospective bidders should rely on the accompanying photographs and their own inspection when evaluating them.

The lot is best approached as a ready-made group of Porsche display art for a garage, workshop, office, library, or other enthusiast space rather than as a collection intended for the buyer seeking untouched poster-stock condition.

Because the pieces vary considerably in age, subject, mounting method, and condition, prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to examine the complete image gallery carefully. The photographs should be considered an important part of the description for identifying individual posters, visible signatures, mounting, condition, and other details.

An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.