Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A broad assortment of Porsche components, accessories, trim, tools, and related equipment, Porsche Parts & Accessories brings together Items 7, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 31, and 32 from The Autobahn Speed Collection. The lot comprises:

Item 7 – Porsche Tonneau Cover with 911 Part Number

Item 16 – Set of Porsche 911 R Taillight Lenses

Item 17 – Porsche 959 Exhaust Component

Item 18 – Porsche 99x GT2 Carbon Fiber Sill Trim

Item 19 – Porsche Carrera GT (Typ 980) Rear Diffuser Strakes

Item 21 – Porsche 911 Carrera RS Door Pulls (2)

Item 22 – Porsche 997.2 911 GT3 RS Indoor Car Cover

Item 23 – Porsche 997.2 911 GT2 RS Indoor Car Cover

Item 24 – Porsche Tire Covers, Bags, and Trickle Charger

Item 25 – Porsche 944 Cylinder Head

Item 26 – Porsche 911 Center Lock Components

Item 31 – Assorted Porsche Toolkit Spares with Air Pump

Item 32 – Assorted Porsche Safety and Roadside Equipment

Part parts-bin, part workshop shelf, and part Porsche treasure hunt, this lot ranges from decorative trim and vehicle hardware to mechanical components, storage accessories, tools, and roadside equipment from several eras of Porsche production. Certain pieces retain Porsche labels, part numbers, manufacturer markings, or packaging, while others are loose components whose precise application or history is less readily established.

All items are offered in used or stored condition unless specifically indicated otherwise. Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace have not independently authenticated, tested, measured, serviced, or verified the functionality, originality, completeness, structural condition, or exact application of the individual components in this lot. Any model or vehicle association stated in the description is based on available markings, packaging, prior inventory information, or the apparent nature of the component and should not be considered a guarantee of fitment.

Part numbers, dimensions, mounting points, electrical compatibility, and suitability for a particular vehicle should be independently confirmed by the buyer before installation or use. Mechanical and safety-related pieces, including the cylinder head, center-lock components, roadside equipment, electrical accessories, and other vehicle hardware, should be professionally inspected and evaluated before being placed into service. No representation is made that any component is ready for immediate installation or use.

The assorted toolkit, roadside, and accessory groupings contain numerous individual pieces that have not been separately inventoried for completeness. Part of the appeal of this lot is simply exploring what is there, and prospective bidders are encouraged to spend time working through the complete image gallery for the smaller details, markings, packaging, and unexpected pieces that may be of interest.

If a specific component catches your eye and you would like additional information about what is shown, please contact us with questions before bidding. Where fitment, authenticity, completeness, or intended use is important, an in-person inspection by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is strongly encouraged.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.