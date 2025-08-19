For the Porsche Enthusiast (Lot 22)

The Autobahn Speed Collection
No reserve
20 days
$220
For the Porsche Enthusiast (Lot 22)
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All photos (34)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:00 PM UTC

Seller
Mileage indicated0 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A playful and varied assortment of Porsche-branded accessories, event memorabilia, display pieces, and enthusiast collectibles, For the Porsche Enthusiast brings together Items 6, 28, 36, 49, 50, 51, 52, and 53 from The Autobahn Speed Collection. 

The grouping includes a broad mix of pieces intended more for enjoyment, display, travel, and enthusiast use than for vehicle installation. Among the items represented are Porsche-branded luggage and carrying pieces, roof-rack components, desk and display objects, small collectibles, event-related memorabilia, mugs, books and presentation pieces, Rennsport-themed items, and other Porsche lifestyle accessories. 

Condition varies throughout the lot. Most items have been previously handled, displayed, stored, or used and should not be considered new unless specifically indicated. Expect varying degrees of cosmetic wear, dust, scuffs, scratches, fading, handling marks, packaging wear, and other age-related imperfections. 

Some items may retain original boxes, cases, or presentation packaging, while others are offered loose. Any packaging shown should be considered part of the lot only where specifically visible in the accompanying photographs, and no representation is made that packaging is complete or original to every piece. 

The appeal here is in the mix. This is the kind of lot that rewards a slow browse through the gallery, with plenty of pieces that could find an easy home in a garage, office, library, travel kit, or Porsche-themed display space. 

Prospective bidders are encouraged to review the complete photographic gallery carefully to explore the individual pieces, condition, packaging, and small details that make up the lot. If a particular item catches your eye and you would like clarification before bidding, please contact us with questions. 

An in-person inspection by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding. 

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection 

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied. 

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. 

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items. 

Taxes & Fees: 

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions. 

Invoicing: 

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026. 

Shipping: 

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. 

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918. 

Legal Notice: 

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

For the Porsche Enthusiast (Lot 22) · No reserve

Current bid
DannyMcCartney_up0i
DannyMcCartney_up0i
$220
Seller
Ray_Shaffer
Ray_Shaffer
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:00 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,090

Comments & bids

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DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 8 at 7:32 PM
$220bid placed 
Sticky_Blackice's avatar
Sticky_Blackice
Sep 5 at 3:01 PM
$100bid placed 

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