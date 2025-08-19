Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Bringing together a varied selection of period competition-style seating, mounting hardware, and restraint equipment, this lot reflects the functional side of Porsche road and motorsport preparation represented throughout The Autobahn Speed Collection. The lot comprises:

Item 1 – 924 Seat

Item 2 – Recaro Pole Position Seat

Item 3 – Corbeau Seat

Item 4 – Lollipop Seat

Item 5 – Recaro Style Pole Position Seats (2)

Item 20 – Recaro Seat Side Plate Mounts (2)

Item 27 – Assorted Vintage Schroth Harness Pieces

The assortment includes fixed-back competition-style seats in several configurations, including examples with harness openings, together with Recaro mounting side plates and a selection of Schroth restraint components.

Individual manufacturer labels, homologation markings, mounting provisions, and other identifying details are shown throughout the accompanying photographs. All components are offered in used condition and display varying degrees of wear associated with age, previous installation, use, and storage.

Visible condition includes wear and soiling to upholstery and fabric surfaces, scratches and finish wear to seat shells and mounting hardware, and age-related deterioration to certain restraint components.

Several pieces carry period safety or homologation markings whose indicated validity dates have passed. Accordingly, no seat, harness, mounting component, or other safety-related item in this lot should be assumed to retain current motorsport approval or suitability for competition use.

Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace have not inspected or tested these components for structural integrity, restraint performance, mounting suitability, accident history, or compliance with any current sanctioning-body requirements. Any buyer considering installation or competition use should have the applicable seat, mounting hardware, and restraint equipment professionally inspected and should independently confirm current eligibility, fitment, and safety requirements before use. Replacement of age-expired safety equipment may be necessary.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to study the complete photographic record carefully for the individual components, manufacturer markings, date and homologation labels, mounting hardware, condition, and included pieces.

Given the safety-related nature and unknown service history of these components, an in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is particularly encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied. This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.