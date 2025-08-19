Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A substantial collection of Porsche books, magazines, technical literature, reference material, and related automotive publications, The Porsche Library brings together a large multi-box library drawn from twelve inventory groupings within The Autobahn Speed Collection.

The lot includes Items 38, 64, 67, 68, 69, 73, 74, 76, 77, 80, 81, and 82 and comprises far more than twelve individual publications. The assortment spans numerous books, magazines, binders, technical references, service publications, periodicals, and other Porsche-related printed material.

Subjects represented include the Porsche 911, 914, 924 Carrera, 930, 934, 935, 956, and 962, along with Porsche racing history, Le Mans, factory technical information, service documentation, period magazines, and broader marque histories. Visible titles include works devoted to Porsche competition cars, Turbo models, poster art, Porsche in America, and the history of the marque, together with assorted Porsche technical and service publications.

The collection is offered as a working enthusiast and reference library rather than as a set of new books. Most items show evidence of prior reading, handling, use, and storage. Condition varies throughout and may include shelf wear, edge and corner wear, creasing, discoloration, marks, annotations, loose or worn bindings, and other age-related imperfections. Few, if any, items should be presumed to remain new or unopened.

Certain technical and service publications were produced by Porsche for informational, service, or reference purposes. They are included here simply as part of the assembled collection, and no representation is made regarding their original distribution, intended audience, completeness, revision status, or applicability to any particular vehicle.

Some publications represented are older titles that are no longer commonly encountered in current retail channels, adding additional interest for the Porsche historian, researcher, or enthusiast building a reference library.

Because of the quantity and variety of material included, prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to review the complete photographic record carefully. The photographs should be considered an important part of the description for purposes of identifying individual titles, editions, languages, visible condition, and the overall contents of the lot. Completeness of any multi-volume series, service set, binder, or publication run has not been independently verified.

An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.