Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A broad collection of Porsche factory, dealer, technical, product, owner, and international printed material, this lot brings together a substantial archive spanning numerous eras and areas of the marque.

The lot includes Items 46, 48, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 70, 71, 72, 75, 78, 79, and 83 and comprises far more than eighteen individual publications. The assortment includes numerous manuals, brochures, technical guides, service publications, product information booklets, CDs, DVDs, books, and other printed reference material.

Among the subjects represented are Porsche owner’s manuals, period road-car brochures, Porsche Exclusive and Manufaktur material, service and technical information, product-introduction literature, model-specific reference material, and publications in multiple languages. The collection also includes material relating to the Porsche-powered Mooney PFM 3200 aircraft program and Porsche Carrera GT, together with a wide variety of other Porsche road-car and technical subjects.

This archive is offered as an assembled collection of period reference and enthusiast material rather than as a group of new publications. Most items show evidence of prior handling, reading, use, and storage. Condition varies throughout and may include shelf wear, creasing, discoloration, marks, annotations, edge and corner wear, worn covers or bindings, and other age-related imperfections. Few, if any, pieces should be presumed to remain new or unopened.

Certain publications were produced by Porsche for service, technical, product, training, dealer, informational, or reference purposes. They are included here simply as part of the assembled archive. No representation is made regarding their original distribution, intended audience, completeness, revision status, continued technical accuracy, or applicability to any particular vehicle.

Because of the considerable quantity and variety of material included, the accompanying photographs should be considered an important part of the description. Prospective bidders are encouraged to study the complete image gallery carefully for individual titles, languages, editions, visible condition, included media, and the overall contents of the lot. Completeness of any manual set, binder, publication series, technical package, CD/DVD collection, or other grouped material has not been independently verified.

Some publications and factory materials represented are older pieces that are no longer commonly encountered through current retail channels, making the archive particularly appealing to the Porsche historian, researcher, restorer, or enthusiast seeking period reference material.

An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.