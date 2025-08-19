Porsche Bike S (Lot 2)

The Autobahn Speed Collection
No reserve
19 days
$400
Porsche Bike S (Lot 2)
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All photos (13)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Mileage indicated0 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Finished in silver, this Porsche Bike S is another example of Porsche’s performance-oriented cycling design and is one of several Porsche bicycles offered from The Autobahn Speed Collection. 

The bicycle features a distinctive Porsche-branded frame, front suspension, a multi-speed chain-driven drivetrain, Shimano Deore XT components, rim brakes, and off-road tires. It is accompanied by the pictured Porsche-branded document wallet. 

This example appears to have seen extensive prior use and displays corresponding wear, dirt, scuffs, oxidation, and other signs of age and use throughout. The condition of individual mechanical components has not been independently evaluated. It has not been test-ridden by Broad Arrow or Hagerty Marketplace, and no recent mechanical inspection or servicing is known to have been performed. 

Prospective bidders are encouraged to review the accompanying photographs carefully for additional information regarding its components, cosmetic condition, wear, and included materials. Given its used and untested condition, an in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding. 

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection 

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied. 

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. 

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items. 

Taxes & Fees: 

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions. 

Invoicing: 

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026. 

Shipping: 

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. 

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918. 

Legal Notice: 

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Porsche Bike S (Lot 2) · No reserve

Current bid
GR8DRVN
GR8DRVN
$400
Seller
Ray_Shaffer
Ray_Shaffer
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,159

Comments & bids

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GR8DRVN's avatar
GR8DRVN
Sep 8 at 10:54 PM
$400bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 8 at 7:40 PM
$100bid placed 

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