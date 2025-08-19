Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Finished in silver-grey with red Porsche graphics, this Porsche Bike S is a late-1990s mountain bicycle from Porsche’s performance-oriented cycling range. Period Porsche literature identifies the “S” designation as referring to its front suspension and describes the Bike S as a hardtail design utilizing a Votec-built aluminum frame and an 80 mm front suspension fork.

This example features the distinctive Porsche-branded frame and dual-crown front suspension arrangement, a multi-speed chain-driven drivetrain, Magura hydraulic rim brakes, twist-style shifters, Schwalbe Big Apple tires, and Tranz-X bar ends. The accompanying photographs provide detailed views of its drivetrain, braking system, cockpit, frame, and overall configuration.

This bicycle appears to have seen substantial prior use and displays corresponding wear throughout, including scuffs, scratches, dirt, finish wear, and age-related cosmetic imperfections. Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace have not verified that all components remain as originally delivered. The condition of individual mechanical components has not been independently evaluated, the bicycle has not been test-ridden, and no recent mechanical inspection or servicing is known to have been performed.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to review the accompanying photographs carefully for additional information regarding its components, cosmetic condition, wear, and overall configuration. Given its used and untested condition, an in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.