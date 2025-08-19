Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

This substantial single-theme collection is devoted to the Porsche 911 SC RS and, more specifically, to the final Type 954 SC RS rally car produced for FIA Group B by Porsche Motorsport, which Broad Arrow sold at its 2024 Chattanooga Auction.

That competition car finished 14th overall and as the highest-placed Porsche at the 1984 Tour de Corse. It represented one of the rarest Porsche RS variants and combined a mechanically fuel-injected 3.0-liter engine with 911 Turbo-derived bodywork, lightweight aluminum and fiberglass panels, 917-derived braking components, an aluminum skid plate, and 935-style “lollipop” competition seats.

Lot 15 brings together 144 Spark 1:43-scale models based on that 1984 Tour de Corse Porsche 911 SC RS, together with related artwork, rally ephemera, and a participation plaque associated with the same subject.

The 144 models are housed in their manufacturer packaging and shipping boxes and depict the SC RS in the competition configuration represented by the Chattanooga car. The models are described as new and remain packaged in their manufacturer boxes. Their outer shipping cartons display normal handling and storage wear. Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace have not individually opened and inspected every model.

The accompanying art, participation material, signage, printed pieces, and other ephemera are loosely packaged and display varying degrees of handling, storage wear, edge wear, creasing, marks, and other age-related imperfections. These ancillary pieces should not be presumed new.

Because of the scale of the collection, prospective bidders are encouraged to review the complete photographic record carefully for the individual models, packaging condition, artwork, participation material, and other included pieces. Completeness of any specific sub-series or associated ephemera grouping has not been independently verified beyond the stated total of 144 models.

An in-person inspection at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.